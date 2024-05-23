Who does Tanner Novlan play in The Bold and the Beautiful? Character explored

Tanner Novlan is seen playing Dr. John Finnegan in The Bold and the Beautiful, the CBS soap opera. The character, often referred to as Finn, made his entry in the long-running soap in 2020. Tanner Novlan is also known for his work in Modern Family, Letterkenny, Ice: The Movie, Fallen Stars, and many other titles.

Novlan's role as Finn was created by Bradley Bell, the head writer of The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn started as an outsider to the closed circuit of fashion business families, but his marriage to Steffy quickly got entangled in the dramatic intricacies of all the major families of Los Angeles haute couture.

To add to that, one of the long-standing villains turned out to be his birth mother, a secret kept from him. Tanner Novlan deserves credit for portraying Finn's emotional dilemma in The Bold and the Beautiful as he is tugged between his love for his wife and his desire to know his mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Tanner Novlan plays Finn in the soap

Tanner appeared as Finn in 2020 (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Canadian actor Tanner Novlan plays Dr. John Finnegan, or Finn, in The Bold and the Beautiful. He was known to be the adopted son of Jack and Li Finnegan. Later, it was revealed that he was Sheila Carter's son from her affair with Jack Finnegan, who arranged to adopt his son from the extramarital affair. He was launched into the soap as the doctor who treated Steffy Forrester.

Finn was introduced to cover an opioid addiction story arc. Steffy was shown to have developed a dependence on painkillers after sustaining injuries from her motorbike accident. Finn treated her successfully. Soon, the doctor and the patient fell in love. They became engaged after Steffy got pregnant and married after the birth of their son, Hayes Finnegan.

Tanner's Finn has been presented in the soap as a handsome doctor and a dedicated family man. He has been a protective father and a loyal husband. However, when his birth mother, Sheila, shot him and his wife, Steffy, the calm Finn revealed his angry and vengeful side.

What are Finn's worries in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Finn and Steffy are a power couple in the soap (Image via Instagram@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Finn's problems emerge from his biological mother, Sheila Carter. She stepped out as Finn's birth mother at his wedding reception. She was ready to go to any length to reunite with her son. As such, she shot at Steffy when Finn stepped in front of his wife and took the bullet.

While his wife went to a mental facility in Monaco, presuming him dead, he was being taken care of by his adoptive mother, Li Finnegan. However, when Sheila came to know about his location, she attacked Li and held Finn captive for weeks. Finn managed to break away and reunite with Steffy in Monaco.

Recently, Sheila supposedly attacked Steffy and her children, and in return, Steffy shot her dead. However, it was revealed later that the person who attacked Steffy and got killed was Sheila's one-time partner, Sugar, who had had surgery to look like Sheila.

What is Finn's current position with Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful?

With Sheila back again, the former villain claims to be a reformed person. Deacon proposes to her, which she accepts, and the duo is planning their wedding. On the other hand, Finn is happy to have his biological mother back in his life and wants to get to know her better.

However, Steffy doesn't trust Sheila and wouldn't like Finn to connect to her. With Deacon and Sheila expecting Hope and Finn to attend their wedding, it is a tough decision for Finn.

However, the loyal husband prioritizes his wife's interests and declines Sheila's request to be Deacon's best man. As a result, Finn and Steffy are at peace, but Sheila has not been able to forge a stronger relationship with him.

Catch the drift of Finn's predicament in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.