5 couples on The Bold and the Beautiful that everyone disliked

Since 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated audiences by intertwining corporate intrigue and complex relationships. The show combines glamor with love and lust, creating some unforgettable pairings along the way.

The beloved couples on The Bold and the Beautiful captivate audiences with their sizzling chemistry, compelling storylines, and relatable character arcs. Though soap opera characters rarely stay together for long, the best pairings create endearing narratives that resonate with viewers and influence their futures, even as they embark on new relationships.

In some instances, however, couples on The Bold and the Beautiful fail to captivate audiences, leaving viewers unsettled with lackluster storylines. This can stem from plot twists like ill-timed infidelities or love triangles that seem far-fetched even for soap operas.

Steffy Forrester-Liam Spencer, and 4 other most disliked couples on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Flo Fulton And Wyatt Spencer

Wyatt and Flo were high school sweethearts, sharing their first kiss during that time. Years later, they kiss again in LA when Flo is there to help a friend, and she finds out that Wyatt was already in a relationship with Sally, the grand-niece of Sally Spectra.

Sally and Wyatt continue their relationship. Wyatt gets her a job at Forrester Creations and also helps Sally with starting her own fashion line. However, things go haywire and they end their relationship. Immediately after, Wyatt starts a relationship with Flo. The foundation of Wyatt and Flo's renewed relationship seemed shaky, built upon a web of lies. Many fans were vocal about their desire for Flo to exit the show for good.

2. Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer

Liam and Steffy first meet when the former starts working for the Forrester fashion line. Steffy gets infatuated with Liam, but he begins a relationship with Hope, whom he also meets at the office. Steffy nearly drowns in the bathtub and Liam saves her and they share a kiss.

Hope finds out about his infidelity and leaves him, leaving the ring too. Liam sees it, is hurt, and proposes to Steffy with the same ring.

Steffy and Liam's relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful has been a rollercoaster right from the start. While Liam tends to go with the flow, Steffy thrives on conflict and often disregards his advice. Their dynamic has been a disaster waiting to happen due to their contrasting personalities.

3. Ridge Forrester and Bridget Forrester

Bridget grew up considering Ridge to be her older brother due to the family dynamics. Ridge, being significantly older, saw Bridget as his younger sister and part of the Forrester family.

This pairing was unpopular with fans, primarily because viewers once believed Bridget was Ridge’s daughter, and later thought he was her uncle. Although it was eventually revealed that they were not related by blood, the audience still disapproved of the relationship.

4. Brooke Logan and Bill Spencer

Brooke Logan and Bill Spencer Jr. first meet through their family connections, and are immediately attracted to each other. Bill is drawn to Brooke's beauty, confidence, and strong personality. Brooke is intrigued by Bill's power, charisma, and determination.

Brooke and Bill had an affair while Bill was married to Brooke's sister, Katie Logan. Struggling with depression. Katie breaks it off with Bill as she believed Brooke and Bill are better with each other. Brooke gets pregnant with Bill's child.

Their affair, while exciting for some, angered others due to Bill's marriage to Brooke's sister Katie.

5. Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe

Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan were a couple that should never have happened on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their story began in 2001 when Deacon married Brooke's daughter, Bridget Forrester, who was more invested in the relationship than Deacon, as he still loved Amber Moore. When Brooke intervened to ask Deacon to leave Bridget, the conversation unexpectedly led to them making love.

A smarter pair would have ended things immediately, but Brooke and Deacon continued their affair in secret until Brooke became pregnant. Their relationship lacked substance and chemistry, seeming like a plot device to complicate Deacon's love life by involving Brooke. Brooke had Deacon's child, Hope, and then cut ties with him.

Final thoughts on The Bold and the Beautiful

While The Bold and the Beautiful has succeeded in crafting many iconic and beloved couples over the years, it has also seen its fair share of relationships that failed to resonate with viewers.

The couples mentioned—Flo Fulton and Wyatt Spencer, Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester and Bridget Forrester, Brooke Logan and Bill Spencer, and Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe—serve as reminders that even in the world of soap operas, not every pairing can be a hit.

Despite their efforts to bring drama and intrigue, these couples ultimately missed the mark, leaving fans longing for more compelling and believable storylines.