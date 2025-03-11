The Young and the Restless fame Pamela Bach passes away at 62

Award-winning actress Pamela Bach, best recognized for starring in the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless, died at 62. Death reports were confirmed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by TMZ, detailing that Bach’s remains were discovered in her Los Angeles home, leading investigators to believe she had committed su*cide.

As reported by TMZ, concerned family members went to Pamela's locked house after not hearing from her and found her inside. Paramedics arrived around 10 PM Wednesday and pronounced her dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Pamela gained fame for her diverse TV roles, especially in The Young and the Restless. While she was also well-known for Baywatch, her daytime TV performance highlighted her talent as an actress.

Pamela played Mari Jo Mason on The Young and the Restless

Pamela's unexpected death shocked her fans, family, and the film industry. Her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff, expressed condolences in a Facebook post on March 7:

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Terry Ahern, Pamela's longtime friend and representative, told PEOPLE in an interview published on March 7, 2025, how kind of a person she was. He also mentioned that she was struggling with arthritis, but despite those struggles, she stayed a kind person.

"Pamela stood for kindness, sweetness, and love, plain and simple. She loved animals and people and cherished her family, If you needed help, she was the first to respond. Her big smile and laugh will forever leave an impression on our hearts."

Her former nanny and assistant, Andrea Canning, also mentioned Bach's struggles with health and finances in an interview with PEOPLE published on March 8, 2025. However, she added that though she had struggles, she always had a positive outlook on life, and her death was a shock to her.

"Not something that I was expecting."

Born Pamela Ann Weissenbach, she made a reputation for herself in portraying complicated and fascinating characters. Her role as Mari Jo Mason on The Young and the Restless contributed to the suspense and mystery, which the fans have grown to love about the soap opera.

While she may not have had as many appearances on the show as some cast members, she is well known for her role on the soap. Beyond her acting work, Pamela Bach was also known for her marriage to Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, making her a household name.

The couple was married from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley Hasselhoff. She often shared heartwarming pictures of her daughters and grandchild on social media.

Her last Instagram post for New Year's Eve was to thank her granddaughter London, Taylor having given birth to in August 2024.

Pamela is survived by her two daughters with David and a granddaughter.

