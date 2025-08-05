The Young and the Restless recap (August 5, 2025): Billy blasts Jill over Cane’s secret and Victor shuts down Vibrante

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 5, 2025, tensions ran high in Genoa City as Billy found out Jill had been hiding a secret, leading to a heated confrontation. At the same time, Victor ended his support for Audra and shut down her company, Vibrante.Claire was furious with Victor’s interference and decided to move in with Kyle. Victoria supported her, but Claire, comparing Victor to Jordan, revealed a deep family divide. Audra tried to cause trouble by teasing Kyle and Claire, but it didn’t work. Meanwhile, Phyllis played mind games, and the truth about Jill’s connection to Cane shocked Billy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, August 5, 2025Billy confronts Jill over a shocking betrayalAt the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis pushed Billy to accept Cane’s offer, hinting he just wanted to get back at Jill. When Phyllis stepped out, Billy and Cane’s talk turned personal. Cane admitted Jill had spent Colin’s final days with him and attended his funeral.Billy realized Jill and Cane had stayed in touch and likely kept his identity as Aristotle Dumas a secret. When Phyllis returned, Cane’s silence confirmed Billy’s suspicions. Billy video-called Jill and accused her of lying. Jill didn’t deny it, and she looked guilty, which only made Billy more upset.Victor dismantles Audra’s empireVictor faced backlash from Nikki on The Young and the Restless, who was angry that he ruined Cole’s memorial and pushed Claire away. She told him his controlling ways were hurting the family, especially after Claire compared him to Jordan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWanting to take back control, Victor called Audra to the ranch. She tried to downplay her failure, claiming her actions still affected Kyle and Claire. But Victor wasn’t convinced. He ended their deal and cut all support for Vibrante, leaving Audra shocked. Victor made it clear that since she failed to split up the couple, her company was finished.Claire and Kyle move forward despite VictorAt the park on The Young and the Restless, Claire was still angry about how Victor treated her and told Kyle how frustrated she was. Kyle tried to calm her down and warned her not to act too fast, but Claire had already made up her mind. She even compared Victor to Jordan, pointing out how controlling he was.While they were talking, Audra showed up during her run and tried to cause trouble. She hinted that something romantic had happened between her and Kyle, mentioning drinks and a charger he left behind. Kyle was clearly annoyed, but Claire didn’t let the comments bother her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInstead, Claire stayed focused on their future. She suggested they go ahead with their plan of moving in together, which surprised Kyle but also seemed to comfort him. When they got to the tack house, Claire told him she was done letting Victor control her life.Victoria supports Claire’s decisionBack at the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Claire was surprised when Victoria supported her decision to move in with Kyle. It was a rare peaceful moment in the troubled Newman family. Even though Victoria likely understood the consequences, she chose to focus on Claire’s happiness.The episode ended with major tension ahead, involving Victor’s business decisions, Billy’s fight with Jill, and Claire taking control of her life.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.