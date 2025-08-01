The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from August 4 to 8, 2025, Victor has had enough of Adam ignoring his orders, and things could explode between them. Chelsea tells Lily a secret, but it might come back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Cane bounces back from the disaster in France by forming a surprising new partnership that could change everything.The problems in the Newman family grow as Victor’s deal with Audra falls apart, and she’s left to deal with the fallout. Kyle’s choice to admit he kissed someone else could cause major trouble in his relationship with Claire. At the same time, Phyllis can’t resist stirring things up with Billy like she always does. With secrets coming out, trust being tested, and revenge plans heating up, the week will be full of drama, surprises, and emotional moments. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 4 to 8, 2025Monday, August 4: Breaking points and secret confessionsAt the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor finally loses his cool with Adam, who keeps ignoring his orders. Over in another part of town, Cane, still dealing with the mess from his party in France, forms a surprising new partnership that could help him bounce back.Phyllis pulls a shocking stunt that even surprises her own son, who warns her she could regret it. Meanwhile, Chelsea shares a secret with Lily but it might come back to hurt her later. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTuesday, August 5: Lines crossed and loyalties testedVictor and Nikki get into an argument about their family, and it puts a strain on their marriage. Jill and Billy try to spend some time together, but it turns into a heated fight, showing they still don’t get along. Meanwhile, Phyllis isn’t backing down from a challenge. She’s more determined than ever to stand up for herself and protect what’s hers.Wednesday, August 6: Fallouts and first truthsIn the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Audra’s deal with Victor officially falls apart, and now she’s left trying to figure out what to do next. Kyle tells Claire the truth about kissing but will being honest fix things or break them apart? Meanwhile, Nikki turns to Jack for help, even though it might cause more trouble between her and Victor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThursday, August 7: Deals, dares, and disputesVictor wants Lily to join him in getting revenge, but she isn’t sure if she wants to be part of it. Claire faces off with Audra after finding out the truth from Kyle, making it clear where she stands. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to make peace with Adam by offering a deal, one that could change everything if it works.Friday, August 8: Game-changers and final blowsBy the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor makes a surprising deal that could have major consequences. Phyllis is back to her usual tricks, getting under Billy’s skin like only she can. Chelsea is finally forced to choose a side, ending her time sitting on the fence. With so much going on, emotions are high and no one will get through the week without feeling the impact.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus