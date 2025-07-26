The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from July 28 to August 1, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from July 28 to August 1, 2025, Victor and Nikki make big moves to protect their loved ones, even if it comes at a personal cost. At the same time, Chance does his best to stay in control at the chateau, where things are heating up after Damian’s shocking death.Kyle and Audra’s fight for power takes a dangerous turn, and Lily is the one who has to give Nate some heartbreaking news. Victor’s ability to lead his family is challenged, Victoria and Adam try to put their issues aside, and Daniel starts to question whether he can really trust Phyllis again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 28 to August 1, 2025Monday, July 28: No sacrifice too greatAt the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Nikki make strong choices to keep their family safe, showing they’re willing to do whatever it takes. At the chateau, Chance continues to keep things under control, even though things are getting more intense by the minute. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon talk about their past, opening up in a deep and honest way.Tuesday, July 29: A dangerous turnBilly and Phyllis stand up for Cane because they want to stay on his good side. At the same time, Kyle and Audra’s ongoing battle for power becomes even more risky, putting more than their careers in danger. Elsewhere, Lily has to tell Nate the sad news that Damian has died, and Nate is completely shocked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, July 30: Lessons and lossIn the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor teaches Cane a tough lesson that he won’t forget anytime soon. In a surprising moment, Victoria and Adam decide to stop fighting and agree to get along for now, possibly opening the door to a better relationship. After hearing the terrible news from Lily, Nate tells Amy about Damian’s death, and she’s left heartbroken.Thursday, July 31: Family under pressureVictor tries to bring his broken family back together, even though these peaceful moments don’t usually last very long. Jack and Diane begin to worry more and more about Kyle, as his actions become riskier by the day. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon hit another rough patch, showing that their relationship is still just as complicated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, August 1: Old habits and new fearsBy the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack makes a meaningful sacrifice to help Billy, showing just how far he’ll go for his brother. Daniel starts to have doubts about Phyllis’ latest plan, especially since she has a long history of stirring up trouble. Tessa, who’s still healing from past struggles, finds support from someone new, but it’s unclear if this person can really be trusted.As the week unfolds, relationships will be pushed to the limit, secrets will come to light, and people will start to question who they can rely on. With the investigation into Damian’s murder digging even deeper and several lives in turmoil, The Young and the Restless is set to deliver a week full of unforgettable drama.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus