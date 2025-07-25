What to expect from today's episode of The Young and the Restless (July 25, 2025)?

Lives are at risk in the current plot of The Young and the Restless as central characters rally together to save themselves. The Newmans and the Abbotts have been guests at Cane's estate in Nice along with some others from their hometown. The upcoming episode on July 25, 2025, will find Nick in a fight for survival as his mother gets ready to give up her career to save her son.The previous episodes of The Young and the Restless saw Dumas expose himself as Cane Ashby. He reached out to Lily for a reunion. However, Lily rejected him and declared her feelings for Damian. Meanwhile, Victor refused Cane's offer of collaboration.However, Cane's mysterious maze game took a sinister turn when Damian was stabbed to death. While Lily pointed her finger at Cane, citing jealousy, Cane declared that he was the prime target, calling Damian a mistaken collateral. After the murder weapon was retrieved from Nick's room, Cane put Nick and Sharon under house arrest.Nick's escape plan left him severely injured in the current storyline of the long-running CBS daily soap.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Young and the Restless: Upcoming events of July 25, 2025Nick needs immediate medical care View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Thursday's episode, dated July 24, 2025, showed, Nick Newman picked a fight with the security guard posted at the door of his arrest room. While he managed to overpower the guard, Nick was left with a bleeding gash on the side of his torso. Sharon got Billy to help.The next episode will find Billy rushing out to look for more help. As Nick is losing blood fast, he has a faint pulse. Billy will likely employ Sally's help, who has basic knowledge of first aid. Sally may clean Nick's wound and bandage him up with tea bags and salt.Nick will be barely conscious enough to thank Sally. However, Sally and Billy will all agree that he needs urgent medical care. As such, they may help Sharon move the injured Newman to his train car. Eventually, the rest of The Young and the Restless characters will learn about the disaster soon.Nikki makes a decisionSince learning about Nick's house arrest, Nikki has been worried about her son. As such, when Lauren arrives in her car to meet her, Nikki will share her opinion with her. She may wonder whether Cane is targeting Nick to get Chancellor. As such, The Young and the Restless fans may find her considering handing over the company to Cane Ashby. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite Lauren's resistance, Nikki will likely announce her decision to Amanda. She may ask the lawyer to draw up papers for the transfer of ownership and ensure Nick's freedom. When Lauren points out that Victor will be furious at her decision, she may emphasize her sacrifice as a mother.Also read: The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)Carter talks to Cane and AmandaAfter finding him in interrogation, Cane will instruct Carter to wait for him at the bar. Meanwhile, the billionaire will express his displeasure about Victor and Chance interrogating his staff alone. Cane will hash out various options with Victor.Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Carter will await his boss's arrival at the bar. He will meet Amanda there, and the two will discuss their employer. As he informs the lawyer about his interrogation, he may point out that their boss is too soft-hearted to murder Damian Kane.When Lily walks into the area, Carter will feel free to share the same opinion with her. He may ask her to give Cane another chance at a relationship. However, a disgusted Lily will walk away just as Cane comes in.Alone together, Cane will likely question Carter about planting the knife and having access to the alcohol stash and the security footage. In response, Carter may avoid giving a direct answer. He may become eloquent about his loyalty towards his employer and everything he owes to his boss.Suspecting that Carter may have killed Damian to make way for his romance to flourish, Cane will possibly let the loyalty card play. He may try to gain Carter's trust before pushing for the truth.Meanwhile, Victor and Chance will likely hang just out of sight to find out what Carter says. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor will eventually take control of the situation at Cane's estate.Also read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to The Young and the Restless to catch the upcoming action as Carter plays the loyal employee while Cane gets suspicious.