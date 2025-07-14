The Young and the Restless recap (July 14, 2025): Cane warns Damian about Lily—then watches him get stabbed

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 14, 2025, tensions were high as the feud between the Newmans and Cane clashed with unresolved feelings. While old emotions resurfaced and trust was tested, a shocking act of violence left one man bleeding in Cane’s arms.

Cane tried to accept Lily’s new relationship, but a private talk with Damian turned dangerous. Both men started feeling sick, and things took a deadly turn when Damian was stabbed. The attacker’s identity remained a mystery.

Elsewhere, Phyllis got lost in the maze again and ended up near the crime scene. Her loyalty to Cane raised suspicion, and she later froze in shock when she saw Cane holding a wounded Damian.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 14, 2025

Cane confronts his past and Damian

Cane on The Young and the Restless was with Amanda when Lily showed up with Damian. Their flirty behavior made Cane ask if they were a couple, and Lily said yes. Cane acted polite and said he would back off, but there was still tension.

Cane asked to speak with Damian alone, so Amanda and Lily went for a walk. Amanda questioned if Lily was using Damian to get rid of Cane. Lily turned the question around, asking why Amanda kept defending Cane. Amanda said Phyllis was the only one giving Cane a fair chance and was frustrated that no one else trusted him.

Meanwhile, Nick confronted Amanda about her loyalty to Cane, adding more pressure to the situation.

A shared drink turns into something darker

During their talk, Cane opened a fancy bottle of liquor and poured drinks for both of them. He said he’d respect Lily’s relationship but warned Damian not to hurt her. Damian said he had no such plans, but soon started feeling dizzy.

Damian accused Cane of poisoning him, but Cane pointed out they drank the same thing. When Cane also felt sick, he knew something was wrong and said they should head back.

A deadly ambush unfolds

Before they could get far, someone wearing gloves quietly came out of the shadows holding a knife. As Cane helped the weak and dizzy Damian stand, the attacker threw the knife into Damian’s back. Damian collapsed into Cane’s arms, and Cane watched in shock as he bled.

Cane was clearly shaken, and the attack left him stunned. It was clear the person behind it had planned it carefully.

Phyllis stumbles into a nightmare

Meanwhile on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis wandered through the maze again, feeling uneasy as the mood around her changed. She seemed lost and confused, and her choice to protect Cane’s secrets only made things more complicated. She briefly ran into Diane and Jack, but they soon went their separate ways.

Later, Phyllis walked into the courtyard and froze in shock. She saw Cane holding a stabbed and bleeding Damian on the ground. The moment was intense as she locked eyes with Cane, filled with fear and questions.

As The Young and the Restless episode ended, viewers were left with the mystery of who stabbed Damian and why?

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

