The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

After weeks of laying the groundwork for unexpected twists, The Young and the Restless has shaken things up on the soap's storyline. Moreover, Cane's return to the show and Genoa City promises to bring forth more drama. Meanwhile, grisly actions and unfortunate deaths marked the July 2025 run of the long-running CBS soap.A quick recap of the month shows intense drama on the French estate where prominent Genoa City residents were invited. As the psychological situation took a turn towards crime, the show lost three lives. Meanwhile, Lily enjoyed romantic attention from two men before losing one to death. Also, Audra failed in her mission as Kyle called out her intention to ensnare him.Elsewhere, Mariah and Tessa faced a bitter separation as The Young and the Restless fans learnt about Mariah's recent crime. On the other hand, Daniel was seen moving on to some happiness in his life, thanks to Tessa's support.Meanwhile, Danny proposed to Christine, and the two are slated to wed soon. After the drama scenario set by Cane Ashby on the French estate ended in multiple tragedies, his guests are on their way to their hometown.The Young and the Restless: All the arrivals and exits in July 2025The returns and arrivals on the soap View this post on Instagram Instagram Post1) Michael Damian; plays Danny RomalottiActor-singer Damian returned to The Young and the Restless with some poignant scenes with his fiancée and his son. While his character, Danny, proposed marriage to his longtime lover, he was also seen enjoying a meal with his son. He informed his son about his intention to settle down with Christine. Daniel encouraged his father to go ahead with the same. The two were also shown joking about Phyllis's reaction to his wedding. In return, Danny asked Daniel about his life. The latter gave a sombre reply on how he was coping with his still raw emotions.Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more2) Lauralee Bell; plays Christine BlairThe second week of July also saw Lauralee Bell return to The Young and the Restless after a long time. Although she last appeared during the Heather murder arc, she was missing from the scenario since the case was solved. As her story arc gears up for the long-awaited wedding with Danny, the soap saw her accept his proposal.She also interacted with Daniel as the latter updated them about his and his mother's lives. They were seen concerned about Phyllis's enthusiasm to join the mysterious Dumas and get a job on the billionaire's payroll. 3) Melissa Ordway; plays Abby NewmanWhile Melissa returned to The Young and the Restless's plot on June 30, 2025, most of her appearances were in July. Missing from the limelight since her wedding to Devon, Melissa's Abby returned to the storyline after landing at the Dumas's estate as a guest.Both she and her onscreen husband, Devon Winters, were seen involved with Lily's arc after learning that their host, Dumas, was Lily's former husband, Cane Ashby. Moreover, Damian's death shook them.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)List of exits from the soap in July 20251) J Eddie Peck; played Cole HowardVictoria's former husband, Cole, returned to town and her life in 2023, thanks to his aunt's sinister plan. However, early in 2025, Peck's Cole started suffering from health issues that he ignored for a long time. After he suffered complications during Nikki's birthday celebration, Victoria and Claire had him admitted to a hospital.When his Legionnaire's disease could not be cured at the Chicago hospital, he was transferred back to Genoa City. July 3, 2025, saw Cole saying his final farewell to his daughter and wife. Cole passed away unexpectedly, leaving his bereaved family shocked.Also Read: “This chapter of my journey on The Young and the Restless comes to a close,” — Actor J. Eddie Peck address the end of Cole Howard’s journey2) Germaine Rivers; played Damian KaneGermaine was a relatively new actor on The Young and the Restless. While his character, Damian, highlighted Amy Lewis's arc, it was also romantically connected to Lily Winters. Moreover, Dumas was his former employer. As such, Damian was seen accompanying Lily to Dumas's estate, where they learnt about Dumas being Cane.While Lily rejected Cane, she reached out to Damian. She declared her love before they spent some intimate moments. However, his interaction with Cane alone, led to Damian being stabbed by a knife. Although Lily accused Cane of murdering Damian, Carter was later revealed to be the real murderer.3) Connor Floyd; played Chance ChancellorAfter the unusual situation of Damian's murder left Cane paranoid about his own well-being, the latter invited policeman Chance Chancellor to his estate. Once within the estate, Chance's investigation found discrepancies in the statements of Carter and the gatekeeper. After he shared his opinion with the Newman patriarch, the two interrogated Carter.He followed Cane and Carter as the latter confessed to killing Damian. Chance arrived in the open just as Carter waved a gun. Chance lunged at the murderer to get his gun away. The struggle over the gun caused it to go off, leaving Chance with a fatal injury. Chance died at the spot due to his gunshot wound. With this, Chance actor Connor Floyd bid farewell to The Young and the Restless.Also Read: What happened to Chance Chancellor on The Young and the Restless? Character’s fate explored4) Vincent Stalba; played CarterCarter was introduced on The Young and the Restless as the loyal butler of Aristotle Dumas. However, he did not know the true identity of his employer. His mistake of giving away the location of the weapon made him a suspect in Damian's death.On Cane's insistence, Carter admitted to having killed Damian to pave the way for Cane's romance. However, when Chance and Lily arrived, an angry Carter captured Lily at gunpoint to negotiate his departure. The drama involved letting Lily go but a scuffle with Chance. After his gunshot killed Chance, Carter fled the spot but later killed himself in desperation.Tune in to The Young and the Restless to catch the characters play out their arcs as they return to Genoa City.