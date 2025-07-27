The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 28 to August 1, 2025, reveal that things will take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City. Spoilers reveal that in Nice, France, Cane Ashby will have a tough time trying to keep up the manipulation game that he had been playing. Victor Newman will travel with Sharon Newman, Nikki Newman, Nick Newman, and Cane, and they will realize Cane's plot to turn off the phone signal. In addition to these developments, Sally Spectra will try to advise her partner, Billy Abbott, not to pursue his business partnership with Cane Ashby. 3 major developments to expect on the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 20251) At Nice, France, Cane Ashby's plot to try to manipulate the residents of Genoa City will slowly unravel in front of his own eyesIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, spoilers reveal that Cane Ashby will soon realize that he has lost control of the dangerous game that he has been playing recently. Cane had been using various manipulation techniques like delaying the cops from coming to the villa and lying about cell phone service, but he would soon have to let that go. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also reveal that Nick Newman's escape plan, which did not go accordingly, would end with him being injured, and Cane would try to arrange for him to see a doctor as soon as possible. Spoilers also hint at the fact that the killer who had been on the loose and killed Damian Kane might be arrested and finally removed.Cane will also have made a huge enemy out of Victor Newman since he had put a lot of his family members, including Nikki Newman, in grave danger.2) Victor Newman will travel with his family members on the train and ultimately be able to figure out that Cane had been trying to dupe them allSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless reveal that Victor Newman and his family members will travel by train to go back home. Nikki Newman will sit next to Nick Newman since he would still be in pain from his injury. Nikki will be fuming regarding the fact that Cane's decision of the house arrest has hurt Nick. Sharon Newman and Sally Spectra would also be travelling with them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, cell service will mysteriously be restored, and that would make Victor Newman understand that Cane had been manipulating all of them and trying to dupe them because he knew that he had lost.3) Sally Spectra will be worried for her partner, Billy Abbott, and advise him to stay away from Cane AshbyIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra will worry a lot about her partner, Billy Abbott. She would be extremely disturbed regarding everything that had happened at Cane Ashby's estate in Nice, France, and would insist that Cane was in trouble.She would talk to Billy and ask him not to pursue his proposed business partnership with Cane.Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.