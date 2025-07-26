What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (July 28, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on July 28, 2025, things are about to get intense both in France and in Genoa City. Carter’s shocking confession will quickly turn dangerous, Amanda will call the police, and Nikki might start second-guessing a risky decision. With so many secrets coming out, everything is about to fall apart.In this action-packed episode, Carter will feel betrayed by Cane and turn violent. Lily’s life will be in danger when Carter points a gun at her. While Amanda calls for help, Nikki will get terrible news about Nick’s injury, forcing her to think twice about making a major trade involving Chancellor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 28, 2025Carter’s betrayal spirals into violenceCarter on The Young and the Restless admits to killing Damian Kane after Cane tricks him into feeling safe, but it’s a setup. Victor and Chance are secretly listening, so when Carter finds out, he panics. Realizing he’s trapped and has no way out, Carter pulls a gun and takes Lily hostage. What started as a secret plan quickly turns into a life-threatening situation.Cane’s risky strategy reaches a breaking pointCane’s plan to trap Carter quickly turns into a disaster. What was supposed to be a smart move ends up becoming a dangerous hostage situation. Even though Chance is ready to step in, things get worse when Carter proves he’s ready to kill. Cane starts to panic as he struggles to keep Lily safe and realizes how badly things have gone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda calls for help as chaos unfoldsBack at the estate on The Young and the Restless, Amanda finds out that everything is falling apart and quickly calls the police for help. She’s been doing her best to manage things legally, especially with her role in the Chancellor deal, but the chaos unfolding might force her to focus on more urgent matters.By calling law enforcement immediately, Amanda ensures help is on the way, but it may already be too late to repair what’s been broken.Nikki’s deal crumbles under emotional weightNikki on The Young and the Restless has been close to finalizing a risky and controversial deal involving Chancellor, hoping it would help her family. However, everything changes when she hears that Nick has been seriously injured. Whether Victor steps in to stop her or she sees Nick hurt and bleeding with her own eyes, it’s going to hit her hard. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki was already unsure about giving up something so important just to protect her loved ones, but now that her son’s life is in danger, the deal may no longer seem like a good idea. With emotions running high and her family at the center of the crisis, Nikki may decide that her son’s well-being matters more than any business arrangement.A deadly end for Carter?This part of the story on The Young and the Restless is quickly coming to an end, and it looks like things won’t end well for Carter. Amanda has called the police, and Chance is ready to step in, so Carter doesn’t have much chance of getting away.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.