The Young and the Restless weekly update (July 21 to July 25, 2025): Kyle called out Audra's plan, while Sharon had a panic attack

This past week on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, from July 21 to 25, 2025, was filled with a whirlwind of events. Tensions rose to a boiling point as secret deals came out. As Kyle called out Audra's actions, Victor asked for an update on their plan. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon were held hostage, which worried everyone and left them in shock.Elsewhere, Phyllis also got caught spying, while Carter is being pressured and interrogated for Damian's murder confession. On the other hand, Nick, who was held hostage, got into a fight with the guard, which led to a dangerous injury. Things have gotten intense at the private island, as the people process the aftermath of Damaine's tragic death.Here's everything to know that happened on The Young and the Restless from July 21 to 25, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle revealed his deal with VictorThis week, the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless opened up with Kyle calling out Audra. Audra, who had plans to ruin Claire and Kyle's relationship on orders of Victor, failed to complete her part in the plan.As seen, Audra made her way into his room, acted innocent and helpless in the Damain's murder saga, and went to seek comfort. However, when things started to get heated, he called out her actions. He accused of doing this in hopes to ruin his relationship with Claire.Further, Kyle told his parents, Jack and Daine, about what happened. He also revealed that he had struck a deal with Victor Newman, that if he broke Claire's heart, he would be liable for $5 million and leave Genoa City forever. Upon hearing this, Jack and Diane recommended plan his next move carefully and wisely.Further on The Young and the Restless, when Kyle had an encounter with Victor, he confronted him about plotting after Audra him, to ruin his romantic life with Claire. However, he denied any such allegations and walked away.Nick and Sharon were held hostage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther on the Young and the Restless, Nick and Sharon were ordered to be held hostage by Cane. This scenario left everyone in shock and confused. After learning about their captivity, Nikki and Victor confronted Cane about the situation and ordered their release. However, Cane defended his actions, saying that he did that for everyone's safety.Back in place, where Nick and Sharon have been held hostage, Sharon suffered a panic attack. However, Nick came to her rescue and comforted her in her delicate condition.Further on The Young and the Restless, when Nick tried to escape, he got into a fight with a guard. During the fight, he was brutally injured and was last seen recovering from the wound around his abdomen from the fight.Carter grilled for a confession View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Chance and Victor were seen interrogating Carter about the murder of Damiane. Though he denied all the allegations, his boss, Cane, pressured him for a confession. Though Carter admitted that he is grateful to Cane and owes him everything, this might put Carter in a difficult position, thus stirring up some drama between him and Cane.Fans of The Young and the Restless can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+.