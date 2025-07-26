The Young and the Restless recap (July 25, 2025): Sally saves Nick while Nikki strikes a dangerous deal

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 25, 2025, tension rose as Cane pushed Carter to confess to Damian’s murder. Victor and Chance listened in nearby, hoping to hear the truth. At the same time, Nikki considered giving up Chancellor to save Nick, despite Lauren’s strong objections.In the train car, Nick’s condition got worse. Billy went to find help, and Sally treated the wound using quick thinking, while Sharon tried to keep Nick calm by talking about their family. Together, they gave Nick a better chance at survival.Later, Cane kept working on Carter for a confession. Meanwhile, Amanda showed up with legal papers offering to clear Nick in exchange for Chancellor. Lauren warned Nikki it could be a trap, but Nikki stayed focused on saving her son. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 25, 2025Sharon, Billy, and Sally race to save NickWhile Billy went to find help for Nick’s injury, Sharon stayed with him and tried to keep him calm by talking about their kids and the future. Billy came back with Sally, who used her old carnie tricks to stop the bleeding. She cleaned the wound with alcohol and used salt and a tea bag as a bandage. Nick thanked her, but she said it was a team effort. They then got ready to move him to the train.Nikki considers a high-stakes dealIn her train car, Nikki told Lauren she might give Chancellor to Cane to help free Nick. Lauren was shocked and warned that Victor wouldn’t like it. Nikki didn’t care and said she’d do anything for her kids. Lauren still thought it was risky and told her not to sign anything without talking to Victor first. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCane targets Carter for a confessionCane on The Young and the Restless told Carter to go to the bar and said he’d meet him soon. He was annoyed that Victor and Chance questioned Carter alone, but they still saw him as a top suspect. Carter had access to the booze, knew about the knives, and the murder weapon was found under Nick’s sink.At the bar, Carter told Amanda about the questioning and defended Cane, saying he couldn’t have killed Damian. When Lily showed up, Carter asked her to give Cane another chance, but she said he disgusted her and walked away.Amanda presents a surprising dealNikki on The Young and the Restless met Amanda with Lauren beside her. Nikki offered Chancellor in return for clearing Nick’s name. Amanda had a signed affidavit and ownership papers ready. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren was suspicious about how prepared Amanda was and warned Nikki it felt like a trap. She begged her to wait for Victor, but Nikki stayed firm as she just wanted to protect Nick.Carter’s loyalty is put to the testBack at the bar in The Young and the Restless, Cane spoke to Carter alone and pushed him about the planted knife. He said Carter had access to too many things tied to the crime and suggested he saw Damian as a threat to Cane’s future with Lily.Carter got emotional and said he owed Cane everything. As he seemed close to confessing, Victor and Chance listened nearby, hoping for the truth. With secrets and loyalty on the line, everything was about to change.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus