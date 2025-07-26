  • home icon
  The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Carter hold Lily at gunpoint, a body drop in Nice, and Cane face guilt as the truth unravels

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:46 GMT
Carter, Lily &amp; Cane (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
Carter, Lily, and Cane (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])

In the upcoming week's episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing from July 28 to August 1, tensions are set to rise as things take a dramatic turn.

The preview for the next week shows Carter holding Lily at gunpoint in front of Cane, while Cane and Amanda discuss involving the cops in the situation concerning the "bodies". On the other hand, a wave of curiosity sweep over everyone as their cell phones regain network signal.

Currently, the people of Genoa are stuck in Nice for a garden party that has turned into a murder mystery after Damian dies suddenly. This murder has left everyone under suspicion, while they are stranded on the private island, without a network on their cell phones so far.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 28 to August 1, 2025

Carter holds Lily at gunpoint

The preview for the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless reveals that Carter, who has been a loyal worker for Cane Ashby, is set to hold Lily at gunpoint. The speculations suggest that there is going to be a major confrontation between Cane, Carter, Chance, and Lily.

The matter may aggravate Carter, thus leading to him holding Lily at gunpoint. However, speculations suggest that things will take a turn when Chance might be collateral damage in this confrontation, as Carter may harm himself as well.

Cane talks to Amanda and is filled with guilt

Further on The Young and the Restless preview, Cane is seen discussing the aftermath of a situation with his lawyer, Amanda. He acknowledges that her decision to involve the authorities is right. Anyhow, further, when he asks Amanda about the "bodies," she remarks that they are being taken care of by the authorities. She further adds that whatever may have happened, his name is clear in the case.

However, Cane looks guilty and adds, "Am I?" implying that he may be involved in the scenario that led to so much chaos, where the authorities had to be involved. The upcoming week on the daytime soap opera will be filled with surprises and shocking revelations that will leave the fans on the edge of their seats.

Everyone regains cellular network at Nice

Elsewhere in Nice on The Young and the Restless, as everyone is present in the cabin, Nilli is seen seated with Nick on the couch, who looks wounded as he is holding a clot around his abdomen. This sparks suspicions, and speculations suggest that he might have been wounded. However, the cause behind his wound is yet to be revealed.

Anyhow, things take a major turn when everyone suddenly receives service in their cell, hinting they are free to leave the private island. In the wake of the newly gained cell service, when Sharon gets curious and asks why the cell service is back, Victor remarks:

"Because I have a feeling Cane Ashby knows he has lost."

Further, Cane Ashby is seen in his office, agitated, and pushing things off his table.

To know what's next, catch the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

bell-icon Manage notifications