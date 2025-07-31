The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Betrayals will turn to confrontations on the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. After the disastrous vacation on the estate in Nice, the Genoa City residents are on their way back home. However, despite resistance, Cane Ashby will also come to town leading to business complications. Meanwhile, Cole will have his funeral surrounded by family and friends.The previous episodes of The Young and the Restless found Cane's enigmatic plan of holding his guests in the estate, fail. As Chance started investigating Damian's murder, the weapon turned up in Nick's bathroom. Cane fretted about the Newman scion wanting to kill his host. Based on this, butler Carter put Nick and Sharon under house arrest. Sharon picked the lock while Nick fought the security guard getting injured in the scuffle. Sharon, Billy and Sally to helped with Nick's first aid. At the same time, Chance and Victor questioned Carter catching his contradictory statements. When Cane took Carter aside for an honest chat, the butler confessed to killing Damian.Carter's fight with Chance over the gun hit a bullet through the cop and Chance died. Fraught with guilt, Carter killed himself. Following this, the Newman family took Nick to a hospital while the others packed to return home. Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Young and the Restless: Cane gets backing from Billy and Phyllis View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe past few weeks' ordeal has made Cane an enemy of the Newmans, the Abbotts and the Winters. However, the billionaire intends to come to Genoa City. As such, he may find support in Billy Abbott and Phyllis Summers. Both defended their host in Nice and are expected to do so in future.Billy will likely cut ties with his brother as he will team up with Cane to get Chancellor. When the Newmans fight over Chancellor, Billy will face his nemesis, Adam. Chelsea may not save Billy from her husband this time.Elsewhere, Phyllis's decision will see resistance from Nick and Daniel. Daniel will express his doubts about his mother's dubious new mission. At the same time, Nick will be appalled at Phyllis's choice to side with a Newman's enemy. However, Phyllis will likely not be deterred by all the opposition.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)The Young and the Restless: Sharon has a lot to catch up withSharon will return home to meet Mariah. She will likely give updates about her recent closeness with Nick. After she appraises her daughter of all the gruesome events in Nice, she will enquire after the latter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon, she will also learn about Mariah's separation from Tessa. As Mariah will explain that their separation is longterm, her mother may advise her to open up about all the problems. She may also warn Mariah about losing Aria. Whether Mariah informs her mother about the murder remains to be seen.Sharon may also push her daughter to act fast so as not to lose all her best relationships. She may also consider meeting Tessa and Aria to have an open chat. Meanwhile, Tessa's closeness with Daniel may disturb both Mariah and Sharon.The Young and the Restless: Cole gets a tearful farewellWith all her family and friends back in town, Victoria will soon arrange Cole Howard's funeral. With Victor, Nikki, Nick, Sharon, Adam and Chelsea by their sides, Victoria and Claire will bid Cole a final farewell. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle will comfort Claire in this difficult time and regret not being with her before. While Victor will dislike Claire receiving Kyle's support, he may refrain from meddling for the time being. Meanwhile, Kyle may decide to stay quiet about Audra's ploy and his playing along. However, if Claire learns about it from someone else, she may consider it betrayal. Elsewhere, he may learn about Claire's new friendship with Holden.The Young and the Restless: Grief over the other deaths Chance Chancellor will be widely grieved after his heroic death while saving Lily and Cane. As such, he may receive his funeral in due time. Meanwhile, Amy Lewis will be seen devastated over her son's unexpected demise. Moreover, Amy may continue to feel guilty for indirectly causing his death. She will likely question Audra to find out more about the sudden incident. Whether she also holds Lily responsible for it remains to be seen. Meanwhile, if Cane arrives in town, he may have a faceoff with Lily before facing Amy.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch the unfolding drama as Sharon supports Mariah and Cane lands in Genoa City.