The Young and the Restless recap (July 29, 2025): Cane rejects Lily’s goodbye while Claire reveals Cole’s death to Kyle

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 29, 2025, Cane Ashby refused to say goodbye to Lily Winters. Despite the recent chaos, he stayed firm on his decision to return to Genoa City.Claire Newman told Kyle Abbott that Cole Howard had died. Kyle, still stranded, was shocked and felt guilty for not being there for her. Meanwhile, Victoria, Nate, and Claire debated whether to hold a memorial service. News about Damian Kane's murder added to the tension, leaving everyone shaken and unsure about what's next. The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 29, 2025Cane stands firm in the face of tragedyIn Cane's office on The Young and the Restless, Amanda told him the police had cleared him in the deaths of Damian, Chance, and Carter. Though she tried to comfort him, Cane still blamed himself and felt overwhelmed with guilt. He was determined to return to Genoa City, and while Amanda didn't agree, she promised to stand by him.Later, Cane wrecked his office in frustration and found Lily on the train. He apologized, saying the deaths would haunt him forever. Lily believed it was their final goodbye and warned him not to come back, but Cane refused to let go. He said, "until we meet again," leaving her uneasy.Claire reveals Cole's death to KyleOn the train on The Young and the Restless, Kyle got cell service back and quickly called Claire. He told her about the deaths at Cane's estate and Nick's injury. Claire then shared her own heartbreaking news that Cole had died. Kyle was shocked and wished he could be with her. He promised to return soon and felt guilty for not being there. After the call, he told Jack, Diane, and Audra about Cole's death and blamed Audra for taking him away from Claire. Audra offered sympathy but said Kyle made his own choices. Kyle then said he believed Victor would soon remove her from Vibrante for failing.Decisions about the memorial and disturbing updatesAt the tack house on The Young and the Restless, Victoria came back after talking to Nikki but didn't yet know who had died. She and Claire talked about whether to go ahead with the memorial but decided to wait until their family returned.Nate showed up ready for the service and agreed they should delay it. Though Audra had called him, she hadn't shared much. Instead, Lily told Nate about Damian's death, which shocked him, especially thinking about how it would hurt Amy. He then told Victoria and Claire, and Victoria briefly comforted him. Billy and Phyllis weigh alliances as tensions brewOn the train, Billy brought up teaming up with Phyllis again. She was interested but cautious because of his past betrayals. They talked about Chance's death, which Billy had told Abby, though he felt Cane should be the one to tell Jill.Billy and Jack had a tense moment, and Billy hinted that changes were coming in Genoa City. Phyllis asked for details, but Billy said they'd talk later. The episode ended with emotions running high and more trouble ahead.