What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (July 29, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on July 29, 2025, promise a dramatic episode filled with sadness, blame, and tricky decisions. As everyone deals with the shocking events in Nice, many characters struggle to process Damian Kane’s death and what happens to Carter in the end.In this episode, Lily will tell Nate the heartbreaking news that Damian has been murdered. Meanwhile, things heat up between Kyle and Audra, and they may cross a line that could either bring them closer or tear them apart. Back in Genoa City, Cane is being blamed for all the chaos, but two unexpected people will step up to defend him.The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 29, 2025Lily informs Nate of Damian’s death View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter all the chaos in Nice on The Young and the Restless, Lily Winters decides to tell Nate Hastings that Damian Kane has been murdered. Now that cell service is working again, Nate will finally get the heartbreaking news, and it will hit him hard. He knows how much Damian meant to Amy Lewis, which makes it even harder for him to accept that Damian is really gone, and in such a violent way.Cane faces blame for the bloodshed in NiceBack in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Cane Ashby is facing a lot of blame. What started as a grand event to reveal who he really is has turned into a disaster, leaving three men dead, including Damian, Chance, and Carter. Many people at the party think Cane’s actions led to the tragedy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBilly and Phyllis defend Cane, but with strings attachedWhile most people are angry at Cane, Billy Abbott and Phyllis Summers surprise everyone by standing up for him. They believe it’s not fair to blame Cane for something he didn’t cause, especially since Carter took his own life. But their support isn’t completely honest, as Billy and Phyllis are still hoping to team up with Cane in the Chancellor deal.Amanda takes charge of the aftermathWith Damian, Chance, and Carter all gone, Amanda Sinclair takes charge and works with the authorities. She makes sure the bodies are properly sent to the coroner’s office and that everything is done the right way, even though emotions are running high. Amanda stays calm and focused, which helps everyone begin to deal with what’s happened and figure out what to do next. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle and Audra enter a dangerous gray areaKyle Abbott and Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless have been clashing lately, but things take an unexpected turn. Their argument could quickly turn emotional, making viewers wonder if there’s more going on between them than just anger.Whether they find out about the recent deaths or land in another risky situation, their connection will be tested and might even spark feelings they weren’t ready for.The July 29 episode of The Young and the Restless will be full of drama, tension, and emotional moments, as the people of Genoa City face the consequences of their secrets and choices.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.