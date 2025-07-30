The Young and the Restless recap (July 30, 2025): Amy breaks down over Damian’s death as Victor declares war on Cane

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 30, 2025, Amy Lewis couldn’t accept the heartbreaking news of her son Damian’s murder, falling into denial and deep grief. Nate tried to comfort her, but nothing eased her pain.Meanwhile, on a train in Nice, Victor Newman argued with Cane Ashby. Their argument turned heated, and Cane boldly declared war, refusing to back down. Back in Genoa City, Claire opened up to Chelsea, and Adam shared emotional moments with both Chelsea and Victoria. The Newman siblings quietly started to come together against Cane. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 30, 2025Amy breaks down over Damian’s deathAt Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Amy Lewis felt happy and hopeful thanks to her treatment progress and the sunny day. But her mood changed when she saw how upset Nate looked. When she pressed him, he finally told her that Damian had died in Nice.Amy refused to believe it. She said she should’ve been the first to know and thought there was some mistake. Nate explained that Lily wanted someone to tell her in person because the news was so hard to hear.When Nate added that Damian was murdered because of his connection to Lily, Amy became overwhelmed with guilt. She blamed herself for encouraging him to move forward. Though Nate said Damian valued their time together, Amy broke down in tears. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVictor confronts Cane in NiceOn a train in Nice on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Cane had a tense argument. Victor blamed Cane for the chaos on his property, but Cane said they should just move on. Victor refused and called him a “sleazeball” and a “young punk.”He warned Cane that no one in Genoa City wanted him back, especially the Newman family. Cane said he didn’t want a fight but would give Victor one if that’s what he wanted. Victor stood firm, saying he could be Cane’s worst nightmare. Their feud was back on and things were about to get ugly.Claire opens up, and Adam gains trustBack in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Victoria and Claire put Cole’s memorial plans on hold. Claire went to the park with Chelsea, where she opened up about her grief. Chelsea listened and gave kind advice, helping Claire work through her feelings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam talked with Victoria about how he had changed. He said Chelsea and Connor helped him become more understanding. Victoria saw the difference in him, and they agreed to team up against Cane.Later, Adam and Chelsea discussed Claire’s healing. Chelsea hoped Kyle would support Claire again, but Adam doubted it. He didn’t think Victor would ever accept their relationship. Still, Adam showed real care for Claire’s well-being.War declared and plans beginAs the episode ended, Victor called Adam to say he and Nick would return from Nice soon. Now that Cane had declared war, Victor planned to fight back. At home, Claire and Victoria talked about Adam. They agreed his support was kind, even if unexpected. The episode closed with new alliances forming, deep grief, and the start of a major battle in Genoa City.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on show on CBS and Paramount Plus