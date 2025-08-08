The Young and the Restless recap (August 8, 2025): Phyllis takes on a risky job while Billy plays both sides

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 8, 2025, Cane asked Phyllis to take on a risky hacking job targeting major companies in Genoa City. Meanwhile, Billy faced a tough choice: expose Cane or work with him to gather information.Victor pushed Cane to focus on Jabot, offering his support in a plan to bring down the Abbott family. At Society, Jack warned Billy about teaming up with Cane but also suggested using the chance to sabotage Cane from the inside.Elsewhere, Adam and Chelsea argued about Billy’s possible role in Cane’s scheme. Adam wanted her to side fully with the Newmans, but Chelsea hesitated to condemn Billy, raising doubts about where her loyalty truly stood.The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, August 8, 2025Cane’s covert mission for Phyllis View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Cane’s suite on The Young and the Restless, the day started with another call from Victor, asking to meet at the ranch that night. Before leaving, Cane had a slightly flirty but calculated talk with Phyllis about trust. He told her to hack into the servers of Jabot, Newman, Chancellor, and Winters for a secret job, but didn’t reveal the full plan.Victor’s push to target JabotAt the ranch, Victor quickly pushed Cane to target Jabot instead of Chancellor. He promised full support if Cane agreed to go after the Abbott empire, framing it as a joint effort to bring them down. Cane listened, weighing the benefits of Victor’s help against the risks of changing his plans.Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Billy and Jack debate Cane’s offerAt Society on The Young and the Restless, Billy told Jack about his tense phone call with Jill, who said she knew Cane’s real identity as Aristotle Dumas and had connected with him over Colin’s death. Billy explained that Cane’s bigger goal was to gain power by targeting all of Genoa City’s key players.They then discussed Phyllis’ part in Cane’s scheme. Jack worried that Billy might betray the Abbotts, but Billy promised he never would. He admitted, though, that joining Cane’s camp could be useful. Jack urged him to take the offer and gather information to use against Cane.Their talk shifted when Phyllis showed up and overheard enough to question Billy’s motives. She claimed Cane’s offer to him was no longer available, but Billy didn’t believe her. Wanting to know the truth, he decided to talk to Cane himself.Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Adam warns Chelsea about BillyAt Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Adam told Chelsea he was worried that Billy might be working with Cane, which could hurt Newman Enterprises. Chelsea said Victor had every right to protect his business and didn’t mind using Newman Media against Cane.When it came to Billy, though, Chelsea wanted solid proof before judging him. Adam doubted they could get that, but Chelsea thought she might convince Billy to open up. Adam grew frustrated and urged her to face the truth and side with the Newman family.Loyalties on the lineBy the end of the day, the battle lines in Genoa City were still unclear. Cane’s secret hacking plan, Victor’s careful manipulation, Billy’s possible undercover role, and Chelsea’s cautious view of Billy all showed a tangled web of alliances forming.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.