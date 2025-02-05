The Young and the Restless recap (February 4, 2025): Phyllis confronts Sharon, Damian investigates Nate, and Billy makes a bold business move

In the latest The Young and the Restless episode, Sharon and Phyllis had a heated argument at Crimson Lights, with Phyllis refusing to forgive her.

Meanwhile, Billy pursued his business idea, trying to involve Phyllis and Daniel, which worried Sally. Nick urged Sharon to focus on healing, while Damian investigated Nate’s past. Sally, distrustful of Phyllis, warned Billy that working with her could lead to trouble.

Phyllis was still furious about Sharon’s past mistakes, while Damian became even more suspicious of Nate. Sally stood by Billy but worried that teaming up with Phyllis was a bad idea.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Phyllis confronts Sharon at Crimson Lights

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis was surprised to see Sharon back at work so soon. Their conversation quickly turned into an argument when Phyllis accused Sharon of avoiding responsibility for what happened.

Sharon admitted that while she was drugged, she could have done something dangerous, but she insisted that Jordan was the real threat. She said she was sorry for everything, but Phyllis didn’t believe her.

Phyllis reminded Sharon of all the pain she caused, especially how she falsely accused Daniel. She angrily described how Sharon’s lies broke Daniel’s heart. Sharon apologized again, but Phyllis refused to forgive her. Nick walked in and stopped their fight.

He told Sharon to focus on her healing instead of worrying about Phyllis’ anger. Sharon admitted she still had a lot to work through and thanked Nick for always supporting her.

Damian and Holden dig into Nate’s past

In the park on The Young and the Restless, Damian and Holden talked about how much longer they could keep up their lie. Holden was worried that if Amy showed up while he was pretending to be Damian with Nate, their secret would be exposed. But Damian was determined to find out Nate’s intentions

Holden got the results from a background check and found out that Nate used to be a doctor, but his career ended because of an injury. More importantly, they learned that Amy had worked for Nate’s father a long time ago. This could explain how their families were connected, but Damian found it odd because his mother never mentioned knowing Nate or his parents.

Billy pitches his business venture to Phyllis and Daniel

At Billy’s house on The Young and the Restless, he and Sally discussed his new business idea over lunch. Billy was optimistic about getting Phyllis and Daniel to join his media company, but Sally was hesitant and questioned whether working with Phyllis was wise. Billy defended Phyllis’s business acumen, and though Sally was unconvinced, she agreed to support him but warned it could be risky.

Phyllis arrived, interrupting their time together, and eagerly asked for more details about the business. Sally left, giving Billy and Phyllis space to talk. Billy reassured Phyllis that he was serious about the venture and valued her input.

As they talked, Billy mentioned how Sally had decorated his home. Phyllis made some comments about how Sally’s relationship with Daniel was different from hers with Billy. Billy reminded her to respect personal boundaries, but Phyllis just smirked and called herself “Firewall Phyllis.”

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

