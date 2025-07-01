The Young and the Restless recap (July 1, 2025): Cane sets secret plan in motion as Sally and Billy strike a deal

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 1, 2025, Cane returned to Genoa City with a secret plan that involved several familiar faces. His quiet meeting with Holden hinted that something major was in the works, all happening behind the scenes, just how Cane liked it.

On the train, Sally and Billy worked through their issues. After a tense talk, they made a business deal that brought them closer, ending with a heartfelt gesture from Sally.

Back in town, the Newmans and Lily shared dinner and discussed Cane’s motives. Lily revealed he believed someone might want him dead, though no one took it seriously. Still, it was clear Cane’s return would shake things up.

Cane and Holden discuss a covert operation

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Cane met with Holden, who was surprised by the public meeting. Cane said there was no need for secrecy anymore as he was done with the name Aristotle Dumas and fully stepping back in as Cane Ashby.

Cane told Holden to quietly connect with Chelsea, Adam, Mariah, and Claire. Holden had already made progress with Claire, which pleased Cane. Though Holden asked questions, Cane kept the full plan to himself and told him to stay low-key.

Cane then brought up Damian’s bond with Lily. He admitted he was worried, given his own history with Lily. Holden thought Damian’s feelings might be genuine, but Cane wasn’t sure. After Holden left, Cane thought about happier times with Lily, showing his plan had personal meaning too.

Chelsea and Cane’s unexpected encounter

As Cane finished thinking at the coffeehouse, Chelsea walked in and saw him. She called out his name and asked when he got back. She clearly had no idea about his secret return. Their conversation was short but tense, hinting that Chelsea might soon get pulled into Cane’s plans.

Sally and Billy strike a risky deal

On the train on The Young and the Restless, Sally came back from a break and found Billy waiting with food to cheer her up. She called him out for trying to avoid their serious issue. Then Billy surprised her with a handwritten deal on a dessert tray.

The deal gave Sally control of Abbott Communications if Billy teamed up with Cane to target Chancellor. They both signed it, showing trust in each other. Though Sally still worried about Billy’s motives, his faith in her brought back feelings. She wrote “I love you” on his hand before they kissed, hinting at a possible fresh start.

Doubts and suspicions at the Newman-Winters dinner

Nick, Sharon, Damian, and Lily on The Young and the Restless had dinner and talked about Cane’s return and what he might be planning. They joked about being stuck together, but things got serious when Lily mentioned Cane said someone might want him dead.

No one believed the threat, but it added to the mystery. Lily shrugged it off but joked that Cane could be taking over their companies while they were away.

Quiet moves with big consequences

Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless set up several storylines. Cane was clearly planning something that could affect both business and personal lives. With Holden helping behind the scenes and Chelsea possibly joining in, Cane was ready to make a strong comeback in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

