The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 3

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless saw Mariah enter Society and find Tessa glowing with happiness. Furthermore, Mariah convinces Devon and Abby at Society that Tessa deserves a showcase at a music festival they are organizing to which Devon agrees.

On the other hand, Devon discusses with Abby the unexpected results at work. This particularly includes surprise at his sister Lily's decision against their cousin Nate's appointment. Meanwhile, Billy encounters Lily at Crimson Lights, where they discuss company matters. Lily resists the idea of working together, but Billy remains hopeful she'll change her mind.

The episode wraps with a tense moment as Tucker and Audra encounter Ashley and Traci. Ashley provokes them, and Audra expresses concern over Ashley's erratic behavior. The episode concludes with Traci and Ashley returning home, discussing Ashley's therapy and the complexities of her personal struggles.

So, what awaits next for the fans of this vintage soap opera? Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming week.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 29 to May 3, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024: Legal loopholes and family tensions will herald the week

In Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor maneuvers to hide his secret of holding Crazy Aunt Jordan captive by seeking assistance from Michael to cover his tracks.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea will face a pivotal moment as they receive significant news about their son, Connor. Amid these complications, the day will also see Summer lash out at Nikki as she blames her for the family's turmoil.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Uncovered secrets and unexpected guests

In Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor's day will be spent interrogating Jordan about Claire's whereabouts, which, in turn, will lead to more mysteries than answers.

Furthermore, the episode will see Victoria stumble upon a shocking discovery that could involve their family's hidden tormentor. Viewers can also expect Ashley to receive a surprise visit from an old friend.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Alliances and emotional spirals to keep you gripped

A still of the characters from the vintage soap opera. (Image via Instagram/@youngandrestlesscbs)

In this episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions mount as Devon and Nate will band together to strategize against Billy. This is because they identify Billy as their common adversary.

Moving forward, Ashley will continue her efforts to maintain a facade in front of her new shrink, Alan, while Nikki's emotional control will begin to unravel.

Thursday, May 2, 2024: Intervention and reflection will take the central seat

The Young and the Restless has been on air since 1973 (Image via CBS)

Thursday's episode of The Young and the Restless will see Nikki's situation deteriorate. Consequently, it will prompt Jack to intervene in hopes of helping his friend and former wife, though his actions might not have the desired effect.

Friday, May 3, 2024: Tough love and consequences will conclude the week

A poster of the vintage soap opera. (Image via CBS)

The week for The Young and the Restless will culminate with Victor offering Nikki some tough love. The day will also witness Jack face the fallout from his earlier decisions to aid Nikki.

Amid these family crises, Victoria will find solace in confiding in Nick. This, in turn, highlights the need for their family during turbulent times.

Overall, fans can anticipate intertwined relationships and unresolved tensions evolve in upcoming episodes.