The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally and Billy’s romance begins to blossom, while Nick grows closer to Phyllis

As Valentine's Day approaches on The Young and the Restless, some couples are slated to have a nice time while others will have wishful dreams. Nick Newman, who has been at the center of the Sharon-Phyllis feud for years, will find himself playing a balancing act again before this weekend. Elsewhere, Sally and Billy are in Paris blending their work trip with the newly-founded romance.

After The Ian Ward-Jordan Howard trauma, Genoa City seems ready to move on to rebuild their lives. On one hand, Phyllis Summers is collaborating with Billy Abbott in a new venture where she roped in her son, Daniel. On the other hand, Sharon is trying to restart her life by meeting friends and foes.

While the current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless bode a lull-before-a-storm kind of scenario, the storyline seems to be gearing up for more drama on the long-running CBS daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Nick reaches out to Phyllis

Recently, the Newman family came out of a traumatic episode where escaped criminals, Ian Ward and Jordan Howard, killed Heather Stevens, pushed Phyllis into a car accident, and framed Sharon for both. Furthermore, they even tampered with her medicines and her phone.

After they kidnapped her, Phyllis remembered the other woman in the road accident, and the mystery started to unravel. Finally, Claire helped reach Jordan who spilled the conspiracy before killing herself. When Victor Newman tackled Ian, both men got shot but survived.

As Phyllis Summers signed on to be part of Billy Abbott's new venture, she expected to go to Paris with him. Disappointed that Billy took Sally Spectra to the beautiful city, Phyllis will likely call Billy and connect with him. She may give updates about Daniel.

However, when Billy snaps back at her, making her feel dejected, Nick Newman may catch her at this moment and offer a supportive shoulder. Phyllis will likely want to share the good news about Daniel's new job at Billy's. She may assure Nick that Billy's latest venture has no confrontational plans for Newman Enterprises.

Although Nick will provide a patient ear to his former wife and encourage her to share her issues with him, he will have reservations about Billy's agenda. However, after supporting Sharon in the past few months on The Young and the Restless, Nick will finally connect with Phyllis after a long time.

The Young and the Restless: Sally has a raging romance with Billy

Sally Spectra is in Paris with Billy Abbott. While she wanted to mix pleasure with business, her romance rocketed in the city of love. Billy is offering loving gestures which makes strict business a tough proposition.

Upcoming The Young and the Restless episodes will show more romance developing between the two. Sally will spend blissful moments with her new boyfriend.

However, Billy is likely to sneak in some of his secret agenda. He may make a few phone calls to know how Chancellor is doing since Nikki Newman joined the company. This will prove his assurance to Phyllis and Daniel false.

The Young and the Restless: The Damian-Holden mystery will deepen

After Nate Hastings opens up to Devon and Lily Winters about Damian's cold behavior towards Amy Lewis, the Winters siblings will realize Nate is more involved with Amy than they had guessed. On the other hand, Nate will inform them about Audra's softer and caring change.

Later, Damian will likely bump into Lily Winters and the former will be smitten with her. Elsewhere, Audra and Holden will run across each other at a coffee shop and bring up their past encounter in LA. Holden may question Audra's cold attitude after he helped her with her issue with Tucker McCall. In response, Audra will ask him to bury the past and move on as she has.

More unexpected drama is due on The Young and the Restless as Nick gets pulled between Sharon and Phyllis, while Phyllis dreams about Billy.

