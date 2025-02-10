The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor making life harder for Kyle while Sharon and Chelsea have a lot to discuss

Victor Newman of The Young and the Restless has recently overcome a major ordeal after being shot by the criminal Ian Ward. Now back in action, the Newman family patriarch is picking up his longtime rivalry with the Abbott family from where he left off. This time it is Kyle Abbott as his target.

Meanwhile, Victor has convinced Chelsea to move onto his property with Adam Newman and Connor. He also appreciates Cole Howard's presence in Victoria's life. As such, Chelsea, Cole, Nick, Victoria, Connor, Adam, Nikki, and Claire are all around him. However, he does not approve of Claire's association with Kyle and is determined to break them up.

Victor Newman is one of the central characters in The Young and the Restless, the long-running CBS daily soap that has been airing since March 1973. The show explores the dynamics between various influential families in the fictional Genoa City, and the Newmans are one such family.

The Young and the Restless: Kyle skips dinner with Claire

Claire Howard-Newman has invited Kyle Abbott for dinner at the Newman ranch, expecting her family to be present. However, when his son, Harrison, asks for his parents' help with a school project, Kyle agrees to be with his family during dinner.

Although his former wife, Summer Newman, realizes that Kyle planned to be elsewhere, the young Abbott will assure her that he never meant to have dinner with the mighty Victor. As Summer will likely get curious about his relationship status with Claire, Kyle may inform his ex how enamored he is with his new girlfriend, leading to Summer's displeasure.

Despite the tension, Kyle may try to smooth things over and be there for Harrison. Little Harrison, who will expect to be delighted about the family time together, will also worry if his parents pretend to be friendly.

Reassuring his son that he and his mother, Summer Newman, are on good terms, Kyle may think about the family getting back together. This will come in the wake of Summer's conversation with Victor when she visits him to ask about his recovery. The Newman patriarch may drop hints about her and Kyle's position, drawing a parallel with Chelsea moving in with Adam.

The Young and the Restless: Victor aims to sway Claire away from Kyle

On Monday's The Young and the Restless episode dated February 10, 2025, Claire will be seen preparing for a Newman family dinner where Kyle Abbott is an invitee. However, her grandfather, Victor Newman, will decide to skip the meal to avoid being with the guest he disapproves of.

When Kyle informs about his absence at the dinner table, Victor may take the opportunity to rub it in on Claire. He may try to point out that Harrison and Summer would remain Kyle's priority and warn her about Kyle being a heartbreaker. Unable to argue with her grandfather, Claire will likely ask her mother, Victoria, for some advice to win Victor over.

The Young and the Restless: Chelsea and Sharon share a friendly chat

Meanwhile, as mentioned before, Chelsea Lawson and Connor have moved in with Adam Newman on the Newman property. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon Newman would drop by for a friendly visit with a housewarming gift.

Sharon may feel curious about Adam and Chelsea's relationship status. To fish for more information, Sharon will likely ask whether she should gift one quilt or two separate ones. Astute Chelsea will likely realize the real query behind the question. As such, she would clear Sharon's doubts, emphasizing that they are staying together to co-parent Connor.

Longtime fans may recall that Sharon and Chelsea have had relationships with the same men, including Adam, Nick, Billy, and Rey. As such, they have many common topics to share. Monday's episode will find the two women opening up to each other.

Sharon will likely explain her ordeal in the Ian Ward-Jordan Howard drama and how Nick Newman was standing in her support through it all. Meanwhile, Adam will likely notice Sharon's feelings for Nick and point the same out to Chelsea.

Whether Sharon and Nick officiate their feelings into a relationship remains to be seen. For more updates on Victor's interference in Claire's romantic life, stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday.

