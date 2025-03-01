The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Lily uncover shocking secrets as Phyllis and Sharon’s captivity turns deadly

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest running television soap operas, which premiered on March 26, 1973.

This week on the show, the drama will intensify as shocking truths are revealed. The weekly preview shows that Sharon and Phyllis face a dangerous situation as they are kept captive in the Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic.

Lily uncovers some unexpected truths about Damian, which puts her on high alert. Adam and Billy lock horns again, and a leak at Jabot causes concerns. With betrayals, ultimatums, and high-stakes drama, fans can expect to see some must-see moments this week.

Lily digs deep into Damian's secrets on The Young and the Restless

Lily will become cautious this week after discovering some disturbing truths about Damian. Over the past week, she had been seen getting closer to him, but her gut told her there was more about him that she did not know.

In a moment with her brother, Devon, and her cousin, Nate, she is seen confirming that Damian is indeed suspicious, hinting that she found something about him. His association with Holden will raise more suspicion that he may have more sinister intentions.

Victor is also looking deeper into Damian's background through Micheal, which could uncover some secrets. These discovered truths may hint that the Winters family is in danger.

Sharon and Phyllis struggle in captivity on The Young and the Restless

In the February 25 episode, it was revealed that Sharon and Phyllis were kidnapped and held captive together.

They are at Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, and the situation escalates.

TSharon and Phyllis are kept captive on The Young and The Restless (Image via YouTube/@Y&R INSIDER)

Both of them need to set aside their differences from the past and work together to and solve the captor's deadly games. This week, Phyllis is seen cracking under pressure, and in desperation for help, she grabs a chair and tries to smash a window.

Sharon will rush to stop her as she realises that this action will put them both in danger, or worse, get them killed. The suspense grows, as viewers can expect to be on the edge of their seats trying to figure out if they are going to make it out alive.

Other major developments on The Young and the Restless this week

Adam will find himself in another heated confrontation with Billy at Crimson Lights, as they accuse each other regarding business problems. Chelsea will become nervous knowing that Adam's aggression could jeopardize their relationship.

Jack will be on high alert as he suspects that Jabot might be affected by corporate espionage. Nikki will suggest that Jack and Victor call a truce. However, given their history, it is highly unlikely that that would happen.

Adam and Chelsea on The Young and The Restless (Image via YouTube/@Y&R INSIDER)

Summer will remain suspicious of Sharon's involvement in her mother's disappearance, unaware that they have both been kidnapped. Daniel will be pushing for an investigation into Phyllis's disappearance. However, Summer's accusations may complicate the situation.

Audra will be seen conspiring with Holden. They may be scheming against the Winters family.

With shocking revelations and high-stakes drama, fans can expect an action-packed week on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS, with streaming options available on Paramount+.

