The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Summer’s growing fears, Sharon confronting Nick, and Traci in danger

The March 17-21 week on The Young and the Restless is set to bring high-stakes drama, emotional showdowns, and life-or-death danger to some of Genoa City's most beloved citizens.

With tensions running hot, relationships are pushed to the limit, secrets are exposed, and danger comes from the most unlikely sources. The weekly preview shows that Sharon will be ready to confront Nick about their history and future, while Summer will be dealing with growing anxiety over Phyllis's well-being.

Traci, on the other hand, will learn a heart-wrenching secret about Alan that will flip everything around—and place her squarely in the line of harm. Along the way, viewers can certainly expect some incendiary drama and moments.

Summer's fear will intensify on The Young and the Restless

Summer Newman has tension coming her way after Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman were kidnapped. Even though the two women have been rescued, the kidnapper remains unknown.

Summer, who at first felt relieved that her mom was safe, will soon be consumed by fear. With the perpetrator still at large, she will begin worrying that Phyllis might get kidnapped again.

Phyllis will try to reassure Summer, but in secret, she knows the threat is real. "Whoever did this is a total whack job," Phyllis will admit, sharing Summer's terror that their troubles are far from over.

As they attempt to piece together clues about the kidnapping, Summer will start to wonder if they should take further precautions to safeguard Phyllis. Will Summer's growing fears lead her to radical action? Or will she uncover a crucial piece of evidence that results in the arrest of the mastermind of the ordeal?

Sharon will have it out with Nick about their future on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Sharon will be determined to have it out with Nick Newman. Having survived months of drama, she will need to know where they stand. The two have a history of love, heartbreak, and reconciliation, and Sharon won't be able to help but question whether there is still something between them.

As the two sit down for a heart-to-heart, Sharon will confront Nick, asking him if he ever thinks about rekindling their relationship. The question will catch Nick off guard, but Sharon will not let it go.

She will not beat around the bush anymore. Sharon's recent experiences have shown her that life is too short to leave important words unspoken. Will Nick admit to still loving Sharon, or has he truly moved on? His answer could change the course of their relationship forever.

Traci will be placed in a life-threatening situation on The Young and the Restless

The most sensational story of the week on The Young and the Restless will likely involve Traci Abbott. Fresh from being engaged to Alan, she'll find herself in danger when she discovers a life-changing secret about her fiancé.

Everything will seem fine for Traci until she takes a call on Alan's phone. What she hears will shake her, causing her to question whether she even knows the man she's about to marry. Is Alan part of the disappearance of Sharon and Phyllis? If so, to what degree?

Before she can process what she has uncovered, Alan will return to the room and catch her red-handed. His reaction will be chilling, and suddenly, Traci will realize she may have put herself in grave danger.

As Alan demands to know what she’s doing, the tension will escalate. Traci’s instincts will tell her she is in trouble, but will she be able to escape before it’s too late?

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

