The Young and The Restless recap (February 13, 2025): Billy's secret vendetta, Damian's move and Phyllis's self-assurance

The February 13, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless had many new plot points to unfold. Holden and Damian shared a deep and emotional conversation. Nate shared his current feelings about his failed reconciliation with Damian while Sally overheard Billy Abbott's conversation with Phyllis.

In the February 13, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, at Crimson Lights, the real Damian shared with Holden how hard his last conversation with Amy and Nate had been, especially after he found out that everything that he believed and held true was proven wrong. He reiterated how he wished that he had never found out the truth.

In a bid to comfort Damian, Holden suggested that they both leave Genoa City and its problems behind and move to Los Angeles. Just as Holden was supposed to leave, Audra ran into him and they had a conversation. Audra asked him to keep their secret about their past and exclaimed how hard it had been for her to pretend to be his boss.

Holden reminded Audra that she owed him and asked her how things were going with Nate. She opened up about how Nate was an extremely good man and treated her well. Meanwhile, at Nate's apartment, he filled Lily and Devon in on how his conversation with Damian had gone and expressed his desire for a rekindled relationship with his half-brother. The two also heard about his relationship with Audra and wished him luck in love.

On Billy and Sally's vacation to Paris on The Young and The Restless, Billy finally had the time to hear all the voicemails that Phyllis had left him regarding their new business venture of Abbott Communications. Sally had been overhearing his conversation and slowly pulled him to bed where they then got intimate.

As soon as Sally had fallen asleep, Billy made his way out of bed, called an unknown number on his cell phone, and asked whoever was on the other end to try to find out every last detail regarding Chancellor. He wanted to discover everything that had happened there since Nikki Newman took over.

At Chancellor Park on The Young and The Restless, Nick and Phyllis had a conversation regarding her collaboration with Billy. Nick made it a point to make her aware that Billy's nature would always make him look out only for himself and that she should be careful regarding their dealings.

Phyllis tried to convince Nick that Billy did not have any plans to seek revenge against the Newman family and their business. She assured him their collaboration was entirely business and nothing personal.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

