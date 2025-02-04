The Young and The Restless recap (February 3, 2025): Billy's new business venture with Phyllis and Daniel and Victor's disapproval of Kyle Abbott

CBS's The Young and The Restless was created by the couple Lee and William Bell and first aired on American daytime television in 1973. The soap has been a fan favorite for decades and is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The show revolves around the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families. The residents of Genoa City on The Young and The Restless are all involved with each other through business rivalries, scandals feuds, and romantic engagements.

The February 3, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless revealed several dramatic plot points. Audra met Damian at Nate's apartment, and Audra opened up about her family issues and shared them with Amy. Billy Abbott pitched his new business idea to Phyllis and Daniel and asked them to come on board.

Everything that happened on the February 3, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

The February 3, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless showed Audra bringing Nate and Damian an oat milk vanilla latte coffee each at Nate's penthouse. Damian got introduced to Audra and assumed that she worked at Winters.

Once Audra left, Nate revealed to Damian that Audra had something important to share with him while Damian exclaimed that he was better off without his mother and wanted no part to play in this. He stormed out in anger.

At Society, Daniel informed Phyllis Summers that Sharon had been exonerated, which shocked Phyllis, as she hoped that Sharon would pay for the crimes she allegedly committed. Daniel further explained to her that Ian Ward had already confessed to them. She refuted this and said that she hated how Sharon had pinned the blame for the murder on Daniel and wanted justice.

Meanwhile, in the Abbott mansion, Kyle revealed to Jack that Jordan Howard and Ian Ward had been working together for months. On the other hand, Diane was surprised at how Kyle had strong feelings for Claire Newman. She warned Kyle that though she supports his relationship with Claire, Victor Newman will never consider an outsider a true part of the Newman family. Hence, he should be careful.

At the Newman ranch on The Young and The Restless, Adam, Victoria, and Nikki brought a recovering Victor Newman into the living room to further discuss the situation. During their conversation, Jack Abbott showed up at their door to check Nikki's well-being, which immensely angered Victor Newman.

At the Crimson Lights in Genoa City, Audra and Amy had a deep and meaningful conversation regarding their families. Audra revealed how her father was an alcoholic and her mother was not a supportive parent to her. While they spoke, Nate arrived and said that he had been feeling off and suspicious regarding Damian and was afraid that somebody else was in Damian's place.

At Society, Billy Abbott pitched his new business venture plan to Phyllis and Daniel. He confides in them about his long-standing dreams of building a huge media house company. While Daniel expressed his suspicions regarding Billy wanting to seek revenge from the Newmans, he assured them that he was over the matter.

At the Newman ranch on The Young and The Restless, Victor tells Nikki how protective he feels regarding his family and does not approve of Kyle, an Abbott, being close to Claire, a Newman. The upcoming episodes of The Young and The Restless will continue along these interesting storylines.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes a day after on Paramount+.

