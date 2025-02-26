The Young and The Restless spoilers: Victor manipulates Michael while Adam clings to hope for Chelsea

CBS's The Young and the Restless is set in a fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. It follows the lives of the cast members from the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families. Previously, the plot focused on Chelsea and Adam planning to give their relationship another try, while Victor attempted to find out information regarding Damian Kane and Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless, set to air on February 26, 2025, reveal that Adam and Chelsea will spend time together and bond further. Meanwhile, Victor Newman will tell Michael that he wants to help Lily Winters.

What to expect from Victor, Michael, Adam, and Chelsea in the February 26 episode of The Young and The Restless?

Ad

Trending

Spoilers suggest that in the February 26, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Adam and Chelsea will have a good time together. At their home, Adam will end up surprising Chelsea by cooking a homemade meal for her, instead of taking her out to dinner like they had decided upon recently.

Initially, Chelsea might get nervous about the outcome since she knows that Adam can't cook well. But she will be pleasantly surprised to see how well he has made pasta.

Ad

Adam will have Chelsea's favorite New York cheesecake flown in from New York for her to enjoy as a dessert, which might impress her. The two of them will speak to each other, reminiscing about their past. Eventually, at the end of their dinner, Chelsea and Adam will share a kiss.

Meanwhile, at the Newman Ranch, Victor Newman will share with Michael that he is interested in helping Lily Winters. Victor actually wants to manipulate Michael to make him find out everything that he possibly can regarding the connection between Damian Kane and Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Previously on The Young and The Restless, Victor found out about Damian Kane's link with Aristotle and had been worried about Lily Winters and the rest of the Winters family moving forward without him. Aristotle, who was a presumed billionaire, seemed like a mysterious person with no pictures of him anywhere and someone who had put in a lot of effort to make sure that his identity remained hidden.

Ad

In the upcoming episode, Victor may try to manipulate Michael by asking him to find out everything he can using his sources. During their conversation at the ranch, Nikki Newman will walk in and agree in unison with Michael that it's time for Victor to rest and take a break from work. Both of them will encourage Victor to focus on his health and recover from Ian's gunshot wounds, instead of getting worked up.

Ad

Elsewhere, Lily and Damian will share dinner together and talk about the recent developments in their lives. Damian will open up to Lily about how despite trying to fix his relationship with Amy, it has been hard for him to come to terms with the fact that Amy has lied to him about his family.

Ad

Watch the new episodes of The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback