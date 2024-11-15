“They ruined Drew character…” – General Hospital fans express frustration over Drew’s new love interests and storyline choices

Premiered on April 1, 1963, General Hospital is one of the oldest American soap operas. The drama unfolds in the city of Port Charles with heavy concentrations of complex family relationships, lies, and dramatic secrets.

One of the most prominent characters on the show is Drew Cain played by Cameron Mathison. He began life as Jason Morgan's long-lost twin brother and came as a shock to everyone in the Port Charles character web. Drew's plot had its fair share of action, heartbreak, and love.

Recently, Drew's romantic involvement with mother and daughter, especially given Willow’s marriage to his nephew Michael, has sparked strong reactions from viewers. Fans have taken it to social media and voiced their concerns regarding Drew's storyline.

One fan with the username Shenae Gayle AkaTian commented:

They ruined Drew character...after all the drama with him going to prison he fell for Nina and now attracted to Willow? Just crazy

Fans are disappointed with Drew's character, believing he has lost his attractiveness. Many people are pulling for Jason to take action against him, particularly given his difficult connection with Michael. Some of these comments about Drew on the Facebook post include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Additional details about Drew’s new love interests and storyline choices

Drew Cain's (Cameron Mathison) current plotline on General Hospital has generated some questions. He becomes engaged with both Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and her daughter, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), even though Willow is married to Drew's nephew, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

This scenario has made people uneasy since it appears out of character for Drew, who is generally regarded as a man of integrity. The actor who portrays Drew, Cameron Mathison, has acknowledged the conflicting responses from the audience.

He acknowledged that the turn his character has taken also caught him off guard. In an interview, Mathison clarified that although Drew's behavior can appear odd, it contributes to the intrigue of soap operas. He made the point that people occasionally make choices in real life that deviate from their core beliefs.

Drew's feelings for both Nina and Willow place him in a tough situation, and the plot delves into the ramifications of those sentiments. While the narrative has divided viewers, Mathison believes it provides drama to the show, which is what keeps soap operas interesting. Some viewers may find it unsettling, but others like the unexpected twists and turns that come with these kinds of narratives.

A closer look at Drew’s character on General Hospital

Andrew Cain, whose real name is Drew Quartermaine, is a character on General Hospital. He is Jason Morgan's identical twin brother and the biological son of Alan Quartermaine and Susan Moore. Drew became a part of the Quartermaine family after being adopted by Monica Quartermaine.

Drew's role, initially played by Billy Miller from 2014 to 2019, was initially shown as Jason until being revealed to be his twin brother. Emily "Scout" Cain and the late Oscar Nero are Drew's two children.

He returned to Port Charles in 2020, having survived an attack by Peter August. Drew's storylines frequently revolve around his familial relationships, personal challenges, and complicated links to the Quartermaine lineage.

Closing thoughts

Along with relationships with Willow and Carly, self-discovery and fatherhood balanced the saga in Drew’s life. However, this is not the only plot unfolding on the ABC soap. According to the present plot, Alexis cautions Kristina that her resentment toward Ava may harm her case. Alexis thinks it's more about retaliation, but Kristina maintains that she only wants justice for the infant.

Ava and Ric meet at Cafe Cherie to talk about her trial in the interim. He informs her that the jury may not agree with her because the evidence is unclear. Fans can stream General Hospital for free on ABC's official website.

