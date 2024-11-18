“Tissues are ready” General Hospital fans are all set for an emotional funeral for Sam McCall

On Monday, November 18, General Hospital prepares for an emotional farewell to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). The episode promises to be filled with raw emotion, as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) returns to support his family during this tragic time. Jason’s presence at Sam’s funeral is sure to stir up feelings of grief, regret, and unresolved tension among Port Charles' residents.

This funeral marks a turning point not only for the grieving characters but for the fans, who have grown attached to Sam’s journey. It's a pivotal moment that signifies the beginning of a new chapter for Port Charles, where grief and healing will intertwine in the most powerful ways.

Many fans took to social media to express themselves. They poured in comments mentioning how they felt devasted by the upcoming funeral scene.

"Tissues are ready" said one fan on Facebook

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Many other fans poured in similar responses to the scene and were disheartened by the upcoming funeral scene.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Many fans expressed how emotional they would get after watching the funeral scene.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Will Jason Morgan’s grief shake Port Charles on General Hospital?

Jason Morgan’s appearance at Sam’s funeral will undoubtedly stir up emotions, especially given the tense history between him and many of the residents of Port Charles. His son, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn), will need his father now more than ever, but grief often brings out unexpected reactions.

Danny may lash out at Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), mistakenly blaming him for Sam’s death following the transplant. The tension surrounding Jason’s presence at the funeral will raise questions about whether he will be able to navigate his heartbreak while supporting those who need him.

Jason’s return to Port Charles is also set to shine a light on unresolved issues with other key characters. His bond with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will be tested as Drew speaks with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) about Jason's inevitable attendance.

While Drew understands Jason’s need to be there for his son, the emotional fallout from the day will challenge relationships, forcing Jason and others to confront deep, hidden feelings. The aftermath of Sam's death will ripple throughout Port Charles, creating new obstacles and emotional reckonings for Jason and his loved ones.

How will Alexis Davis cope with losing her daughter on General Hospital?

On the day of the burial of her daughter Sam, Alexis Davis will find one of the worst moments of her life. Her pain will get the better of her, and at one time, she will say that she will not survive the day. The pain of the loss will weigh too much on her at one point in time, and adding to this is the fact that the burden feels too weighty for her to handle by herself.

Being a mother, Alexis has been through storms, but never a loss as deep as this one. However, her other daughter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis, will rise to help her mother during this dark time. When Kristina tells Alexis that they will grieve together, it is something in this time of terrible sadness that Alexis can look up to.

The death will test this couple's relationship, but Kristina's decision to back Alexis in this step will reveal the real power of this relationship. The funeral will pose a crucial moment for the Davis family as they finally begin their emotional ways of healing from their broken hearts.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday.

