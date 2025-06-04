What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (June 5, 2025)?

The spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on June 5, 2025, show some major changes coming for many people in Genoa City. There will be strong emotions, serious health news, and tricky plans that shake up what’s been happening. Fans can expect important moments that could change many stories.

The main focus of the episode will be on Victoria Newman, who will get upsetting news about Cole Howard’s health. At the same time, Victor Newman will make a new plan to cause trouble for Kyle Abbott, who is trying hard to protect himself and Claire. Also, Lily Winters will have some problems with Nate Hastings because of her upcoming trip to Nice.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on June 5, 2025

Victoria reels from Cole's medical crisis

Victoria has been very worried because Cole doesn’t want to see a doctor, even though he’s feeling worse. Lately, Cole has ignored her requests to go to the hospital, saying it’s not needed.

On Thursday on The Young and the Restless, the viewers might find out why he’s been avoiding help. Victoria is likely to hear some very bad news about Cole’s health. It could be a serious illness that can’t be cured, and this news will be hard for her to handle. She may have to face the possibility that Cole might not get better.

Kyle faces Victor’s wrath

Kyle Abbott on The Young and the Restless has been working hard to keep his relationship with Claire safe from Victor Newman’s plans. Recently, Kyle even offered Victor $5 million as a prenup. But Victor, who is always thinking ahead, wants to use Kyle’s offer against him.

With Audra Charles' help, Victor plans to show Claire what Kyle is really up to. He wants to break Claire’s trust in Kyle. Victor might take the money, but his real goal is to push Kyle out of Claire’s life by hurting her feelings.

Victor signs off on the trap

Victor’s fight against Kyle on The Young and the Restless has gotten worse. When Victor found out that Kyle was willing to pay money, he saw a new way to use that against him. Audra has been a big help in putting together a plan to reveal Kyle’s tricks. Now, Victor is ready to make the plan official. By signing the contract, Victor can set a trap for Kyle and hurt how much Claire trusts him for good.

Lily makes a promise amid Nate’s concern

There has been tension between Lily and Nate ever since she said yes to an invitation to Aristotle Dumas’ special party in Nice. Nate feels worried about the whole thing, especially because the invitation is mysterious and he doesn’t know much about it.

Even though Nate is concerned, Lily is determined to go and promises she will be careful. She tells Nate that she will stay alert and won’t be afraid to ask Devon for help if she needs it. As Lily gets ready to enter this unknown situation, her confidence might be challenged, especially if the party has unexpected problems or secret plans.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

