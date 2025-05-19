What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 20, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 20, 2025, viewers can expect tense arguments, growing doubts, and big decisions as some of Genoa City’s most complicated relationships face new challenges.

In this episode, Kyle Abbott and Holden Novak will argue over Audra Charles, creating tension that might affect their work, too. At the same time, Claire Newman tries something bold to win over Victor, and Victoria Newman’s relationship with Cole Howard takes a big turn, possibly leading to a surprise engagement even though there’s trouble ahead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 20, 2025

Kyle and Holden’s showdown over Audra intensifies

The rivalry between Kyle and Holden on The Young and the Restless gets stronger when Holden learns about Kyle’s past with Audra. Audra keeps Holden at a distance, but she drops some hints about Kyle that make Holden curious.

After seeing them interact at Crimson Lights, Holden asks Kyle about it, but Kyle doesn’t like being questioned. Kyle says he’s focused on Claire and finished with Audra, but there’s still tension between them.

Kyle also doesn’t fully trust Audra’s new product that she says will change the cosmetics world. Even though he says Claire is the only woman for him, Kyle wants to stay close to Audra, not because of romance, but to find out what she’s really up to. But Claire is starting to worry about this plan, and that could cause problems soon.

Claire’s pitch to Victor sparks mixed reactions

Claire Newman on The Young and the Restless has been working hard to prove herself, both in her personal life and at work, and in tomorrow’s episode, she takes another big step. She talks to Victor with an idea, most likely about Nikki’s upcoming birthday party.

On the surface, it’s to celebrate Nikki, but Claire has a hidden goal to show that her relationship with Kyle is serious and to get Victor’s approval. Victor is usually careful and doesn’t trust easily, so he’s not quick to say yes. Even though Claire’s honesty might affect him, he still isn’t sure about her true intentions or how close she really is to Kyle.

However, there is a chance Victor will soften enough to let Kyle come to the party. This could make their relationship more visible to everyone and bring more attention and maybe even some trouble.

Victoria takes a romantic leap with Cole

Victoria’s story on The Young and the Restless takes an emotional turn. She has restarted her romance with Cole, but now she faces a big, life-changing decision. Cole might have a serious illness, and Victoria could choose to focus on love despite the uncertainty. She may decide to stay by his side and even propose marriage, but there might be a secret behind the happy news.

If Cole’s illness is as bad as they fear, Victoria and Cole might keep it a secret for now. They may want to enjoy the good times and not share the sad news with Claire or anyone else in Genoa City just yet. Still, Victoria’s choice to fully commit shows how much she has grown and hints at both happy and difficult times ahead.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

