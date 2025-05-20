What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 21, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond the Gates premiered on February 24, 2025. The show, created by Michele Van Jean, is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates, where the affluent Dupree family members live. Beyond the Gates focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, and drama.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming episode set to release on May 21, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Eva Thomas will have to make a difficult decision involving her mother, Leslie Thomas, Ashley Morgan, and Derek Baldwin will have a tough time trying to figure out their relationship, while the Dupree family will have to navigate the aftermath of the disastrous revelation of Ted Richardson's and Leslie's old affair.

Will the May 21, 2025 episode pack a punch?

Eva Thomas will have to make a difficult decision involving her mother, Leslie Thomas. Recently on the show, Leslie revealed details about her past affair with Ted Richardson at Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party, which led to a lot of drama at Fairmont Crest Estates.

Eva tried to prevent her mother from ruining Ted and Nicole's marriage, which made Leslie extremely angry. She accused her daughter of siding with the Richardsons and betraying her own mother. Leslie ended up kicking Eva out of their apartment. Eva had been really lonely in town, and spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode, she will have to make a decision that would affect her life, and also some of the Dupree family members.

In addition to these developments, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin will have a really hard time trying to figure out their relationship. They recently moved into an apartment together, which only made their issues worse. They continued to have recurring fights, and in the coming episode of the show, Ashley and Derek might have to make a few decisions regarding their relationship.

Spoilers reveal that the two of them could either decide to try to work through their differences, or they might break up for good. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will also have a difficult decision to make.

On the soap opera, Chelsea made the bold decision of quitting her full-time modeling career, defied her mother Dani Dupree, and chose to pursue a new career path in purse designing with her cousin Katherine Kat Richardson. In the coming episode of the show, Chelsea will have to reveal the truth about who she is, even though it would be extremely difficult.

Spoilers reveal that it would cause conflicts with her mother, Dani, and the two of them might end up bickering. Her truth could be about her sexuality since on the show, she had been experimenting with who she is. Chelsea might choose to come out of the closet and confide in her mother.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates episodes on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.

