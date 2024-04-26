What happened to Esme on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Esme Prince is a character on the TV show General Hospital who first appeared in August 2021, played by actress Avery Kristen Pohl. Her journey started as a mysterious nurse and quickly turned into a complex character who got involved in many twisted plots.

From secretly following characters around the hospital to becoming a central figure in dramatic storylines, Esme has been in the thick of the action. She first caught viewers' attention by eavesdropping and then introduced herself as Spencer Cassadine's girlfriend, diving headfirst into the show's drama.

Esme's actions, from setting a car on fire to drugging people and planning sneaky moves, have made her one of the most talked-about characters. But what exactly happened to her in General Hospital?

Esme's time on General Hospital has been full of surprises

Esme Prince didn't waste time making an impression in Port Charles. She dated Spencer Cassadine and supported his schemes against his own father and Ava Jerome. Her plan to support Spencer led her to actions like setting Ava's car on fire, indicating early on that she was willing to go to great lengths for her own ends.

Esme’s intrigue with other characters, such as Ryan Chamberlin, hinted at deeper and darker connections to come.

Esme's tendency to control and trick people showed more clearly when she attempted to harm Trina Robinson by using a drug and sharing a private video without permission, managing to keep her real goals a secret.

Her strong desire to set people against each other and stir up trouble revealed how skilled she is at manipulation. However, her schemes didn't always succeed, resulting in significant problems for both her and the individuals connected to her.

Complex Web of Esme's relationships

Esme's complex relationships (Image via Selmur Productions)

One of the most shocking reveals was Esme's connection to Ryan Chamberlin, whom she called "Daddy." This twist added layers to her character, intertwining her fate with some of the show's key figures. Her manipulations continued to evolve, from framing Trina to seducing Nikolas Cassadine.

However, her schemes eventually caught up with her, culminating in dramatic confrontations that left her fate uncertain.

Esme's riskiest move led to a fight with Ava and her fall from a wall, and though she was thought to be dead, she returned to take revenge on her foes. Her previous misdeeds brought trouble, from an unexpected pregnancy with Nikolas to abductions and jail time. Her new ties with her parents Ryan and Heather Webber in General Hospital further complicated her troubled life.

Esme's time on General Hospital has been full of lies, trickery, and big surprises. From her first days of plotting to her big troubles later on, she has been a character that people enjoy disliking. Her story has gone in many surprising directions, with changes in characters, secrets, and intense arguments.

Even though Esme went through a lot of tough times, her smartness and ability to deal with difficult situations helped her get through the risky environment of Port Charles.

As her story on General Hospital keeps moving forward, viewers are really looking forward to finding out what will happen to Esme Prince next and how the things she did before will affect what she does in the future of the series.