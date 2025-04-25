What role does Cary Christopher play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

In Days of Our Lives, Cary Christopher plays Thomas Jack DiMera, the son of Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux DiMera. The young actor stepped into the role in May 2020, replacing Asher Morrissette, who played the character from 2018 to 2019.

Ad

Christopher's portrayal of Thomas earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series in 2023. He was nominated alongside Eden McCoy (General Hospital) and Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful). Notably, his performance made him one of the youngest actors ever to receive a nomination in this category.

Days of Our Lives: A glimpse at Thomas DiMera's character

Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives (Image via Cary Christopher/YouTube)

Thomas DiMera, portrayed by Cary Christopher on Days of Our Lives, is the firstborn son of Chad DiMera and Abigail DiMera. He was born onscreen on November 24, 2015, and immediately won the hearts of many.

Ad

Trending

Thomas' arrival was far from being smooth. Abigail was abducted by her then-fiancé, Ben Weston, who turned out to be the Necktie Killer responsible for multiple murders around town.

Ben took her to an isolated cabin and handcuffed her to a chair. When she went into premature labor, he refused to take her to a hospital and instead brought in a midwife, Wendy Taylor. Ben named the baby Colin Weston and later killed the midwife.

Ad

As Ben planned to flee, Chad, with the help of Rafe Hernandez, tracked them down. He arrived just in time to stop Ben from shooting Abigail and taking the baby.

However, Ben overpowered Chad, tied him and Abigail to a bed, and set the cabin on fire. He escaped with the baby, leaving the couple to die. Chad managed to free them in time. Meanwhile, Ben left the newborn alone in a motel room while looking for supplies and was soon arrested by J.J. Deveraux and Lani Price.

Ad

Thomas and Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives (Image via Cary Christopher/YouTube)

Back in Salem, Abigail pleaded with Ben to reveal her son’s whereabouts, but he feigned a breakdown. Roman Brady launched a search of all local motels, while Chad and JJ took matters into their own hands and eventually found the baby, reuniting him with Abigail.

Ad

At the hospital, Abigail decided to give her son a new name—Thomas Jack Deveraux—honoring her father and great-grandfather, distancing him from Ben.

Later, a blood test revealed Ben couldn't be Thomas’s biological father due to incompatible blood types. Abigail realized that Chad, the only other man she'd been with, had to be the father.

Though initially distant due to brainwashing by his brother Andre, Chad eventually accepted paternity after test confirmation. Both Chad and Thomas carried a marker for Von Willebrand’s disease, though Thomas’s prognosis was good.

Ad

Chad fell in love with his son the moment he held him for the first time, which broke Andre’s psychological control. Abigail and Chad reunited, got engaged, and moved into the DiMera Mansion with Thomas. On March 11, they married there, and Thomas began a new chapter surrounded by love and family on Days of Our Lives.

More about Days of Our Lives star Cary Christopher

Chad, Thomas, and Charlotte DiMera (Image via Cary Christopher/YouTube)

Cary Christopher embarked on his acting journey at the young age of three. His early roles included appearances in a FOX pilot starring Lea Thompson and Beth Behrs, as well as the television reboot of Mr. Mom.

Ad

At just four years old, Christopher secured the role of Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives, marking the beginning of a significant chapter in his young career. The young actor also appeared on American Horror Stories, Fuller House, Station 19, and 9-1-1.

When he's not acting, Christopher enjoys playing baseball and soccer. He also likes singing and playing the guitar and keyboard.

In a December 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Christopher shared what the recognition meant to him. He said:

Ad

"This nomination is special to me because kid actors work really hard and sometimes we are overlooked. We go and perform our scenes on set and still have to do schoolwork and maintain good grades and attendance. I’ve been acting professionally since I was 3 years old."

He added:

"I’ve had some really cool experiences from it and have worked really hard to do my best, and DAYS has given me so many opportunities to do challenging scenes. To be recognized for my work playing Thomas feels really, really good."

Watch Days of Our Lives on weekdays on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More