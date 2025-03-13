What role does Casey Moss play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television. The plot of the soap revolves around the powerful and influential families of the fictional city of Salem.

JJ Deveraux is a recurring character on the show, currently being played by Casey Moss. The character was introduced in the year 2004, and was originally played by Tyler Lake. Then, Jack and Nick Ravo took over the role of JJ in 2005, and then Jacob and Micah Reeves played the role from 2005 to 2006.

Finally, in 2013, the role was taken over by Casey Moss, who is currently playing JJ on Days of Our Lives. JJ Deveraux's character on the soap is filled with complexities and drama. The character has grown from being a rebellious teenager to a responsible and mature detective.

JJ Deveraux storyline on Days of Our Lives

JJ Deveraux, currently being played by Casey Moss on Days of Our Lives, was introduced as the son of Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton. Jack and Jennifer are two of the central characters on the show. JJ's life has significantly evolved as he went from being a rebellious teenager to now a responsible adult.

JJ was expelled from his boarding school as it was discovered that his roommate was dealing drugs and he knew about it. The character made a comeback in 2013 with all the teenage attitude. Upon his return, he got to know about Jennifer's boyfriend, Dr. Daniel Jonas, who he didn't like to a point where he, with the help of his friend Rory, went on to vandalize his car.

On the other hand, his relationship history on Days of Our Lives has also been filled with drama, especially his relationship with Paige Larson. Paige, after meeting JJ, was immediately attracted to him, however, after finding that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Eva Donavan (her mother), things took a turn for them. Things got even worse when Paige was found dead by JJ in her dorm.

After Paige found out that JJ was involved with Eva, she left and started dating Kyle Southern, who was dealing drugs in secrecy. When JJ started working with the DEA, he went undercover to find Kyle's boss. Paige suspected something was wrong and confronted JJ about what was happening. He confessed to working with the cops to find out about Kyle's boss.

Paige agreed to cooperate and helped him find Kyle's boss, who was Clyde Weston. Soon after she found out the truth, Paige was discovered dead, and JJ suspected that Clyde was behind this and helped put him behind bars. This motivated him to become a cop, and he joined the Salem PD. As of now, JJ has been working at the Salem PD and is committed to Gabi Hernandez. He also helped Gabi when the real Rafe went missing.

More about Casey Moss, the actor who plays JJ

Casey Moss, apart from playing JJ on Days of Our Lives, has been a part of projects like The Last Champion and Youthful Daze. The American actor and singer was born on November 16, 1993, in Hanford, California, United States. Casey is engaged to True O’Brien, who played Paige on the show; the couple got engaged in 2022.

Watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

