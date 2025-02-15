What role did Chloe Lanier play on General Hospital? Character details explored

General Hospital premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963, and is one of the longest-running scripted TV dramas. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, it has been a daytime TV staple for over six decades, blending romance, drama, and suspense.

Nelle Benson, a controversial character, was played by Chloe Lanier from 2016 to 2020, with brief returns in 2022.

Introduced as a troubled young woman with strong ties to some of Port Charles' most well-known families, Nelle caused much disturbance throughout her stay on General Hospital.

More about Chloe Lanier’s role in General Hospital

2015 saw Chloe Lanier's first glimpse on General Hospital in a minor capacity as young Patricia Spencer. She was cast as Nelle Benson, a multifarious character with a dark past and strong ties to the Corinthos family, the next year.

Originally shown as a babysitter for Josslyn Jacks, daughter of Carly Corinthos, Laura Wright, She was revealed over time to be Frank Benson's daughter and harbours resentment against Carly.

Her character changed dramatically when she claimed, erroneously, that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had sexually assaulted her, sparking significant problems in Carly and Sonny's marriage.

She later developed a love relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and the two produced Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos. Nelle's maternal rights were contested, though, which resulted in one of the most intense custody disputes on the show.

Nelle met her presumed death in August 2020 when she jumped from a cliff following a fight with Carly. Her body never turned up, which spurred rumours of her possible comeback. Lanier briefly returned as Nelle's ghost.

This was particularly in the year 2022. This frightened Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) on the soap opera. Fans long for Nelle's possible return even if she is supposedly dead.

Lanier received praise from critics for her performance; in 2018 she was the Daytime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Who is Chloe Lanier’s husband?

Chloe Lanier announced her marriage with Cody Bell at the Men of General Hospital event in New York in June 2024. Lanier surprised viewers by making a lighthearted appearance dressed as Kelly with a false beard and cap, then disclosing their connection.

In 2022 Josh Kelly joined General Hospital playing Cody Bell, the long-lost son of Mac Scorpio (John J. York). Kelly had roles as Cutter Wentworth on One Life to Live and made appearances in shows like UnREAL and Station 19 before joining the show.

The couple has kept their relationship private, avoiding the spotlight. As of early 2025, they haven't announced it on Instagram or shared how long they've been together, though fans have spotted them at trade fairs.

Although Kelly and Lanier never shared General Hospital scenes, their off-screen romance delighted show viewers. The soap opera world is still fascinated by their relationship even as both performers continue to accept fresh assignments.

