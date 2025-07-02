What role does Chris McKenna play on General Hospital? Character details explored

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, American actor Chris McKenna portrays the character of Jack Brennan. The role was originally played by Charles Mesure before McKenna took over in 2025. Jack Brennan serves as a high-ranking agent and the station chief of the Port Charles field of the W.B.S. (World Security Bureau).

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American television history. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, the show delves into the lives, rivalries, and romances of powerful families.

Here’s everything to know about Chris McKenna's portrayal of Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Jack Brennan is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, played by Chris McKenna. Jack is involved in several intense and mysterious storylines that showcase his complex nature. As the new Chief of the Port Charles W.S.B. office, Brennan operates under secrecy. This blurs the lines between duty and personal interest.

Recently, one of his major storylines involves him recruiting Josslyn Jacks for the W.S.B.. His mentorship of Josslyn becomes complicated by his growing bond with her mother, Carly Spencer. In a conversation where he proposes Josslyn to be a part of the W.S.B., Jack reveals that she will be a perfect candidate for the position.

He adds that being a college student, she works as the best disguise for this position. However, she asks whether he hold it against her if she rejects the offer, as previously, Jack helped her in hiding a murder. Anyhow, Josslyn accepts the offer and begins working for WSB in secrecy.

In a recent episode, which aired on June 4, 2025, Anna Devane called him to discuss the new physicist, Henry Dalton, at Port Charles University. Anna called him as she was suspicious about the professor's past. However, Jack did not give it much thought.

Recently, the stakes rose when a fire broke out at Charlie’s Pub, nearly killing Kristina. Currently, Brennan is trying to balance covert missions, complicated personal relationships, and growing suspicion. His true motives remain unclear, making him one of the most unpredictable and intriguing characters on General Hospital.

Here’s a glimpse into the life of Chris McKenna

Chris McKenna is an American actor who was born on October 18, 1977, in Queens, New York. According to Soap Opera News, the actor welcomed his first child last year in 2024. The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn on July 29, 2024, with the caption:

"Introducing Spencer J. McKenna, born 7/26/24. My incredible wife @luulluu begged out of these photos but she was absolutely amazing. ❤️❤️❤️."

He began his acting career early and got recognized for his role as Joey Buchanan on the soap opera One Life to Live. Throughout the years, he has developed a strong presence in his television career, appearing in both daytime and primetime shows.

Apart from portraying the character of Jack Brenan on General Hospital, McKenna is known for playing Detective Harding on The Young and the Restless. Besides soaps, he has appeared in series like NCIS: Los Angeles, Private Practice, Criminal Minds, and more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

