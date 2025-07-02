General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 2, 2025): Tracy slams Brook Lynn and Marco becomes suspicious while Sonny makes him collateral damage

Mishap and chaos continue at General Hospital as Charlie's Pub faces sabotage, and Natalia's sudden death raises questions about the town's mob boss. Meanwhile, Quartermaine matriarch Tracy is upset after getting some intel.
Elsewhere, Sonny is negligent about having collateral for his actions, while Marco suspects his mother's tragic end. The YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, released a teaser for the episode airing on July 2, 2025. The video shows Tracy scolding BLQ and saying:
"I am so not happy about being right."
She is clearly upset about something she hears from BLQ and is foretelling a consequence. Meanwhile, Marco is seen talking with Lucas about his mother's sudden death. He says:
"I'm almost positive that is not the full story."
He may question the circumstances of Natalia's death. Meanwhile, Sonny is seen planning his next move with Jason. The mob boss comments:
"If Marco ends up as collateral damage, so be it."
As Sonny gets ready to strike back at his enemy, Port Charles must brace for more chaos to take over the town. Different families will once again find themselves at war on the long-running ABC soap.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.
A look at the events to come on the General Hospital episode of July 2, 2025
The teaser video from General Hospital Preview on YouTube begins with Brook Lynn looking stressed as an angry Tracy lashes out. BLQ will likely inform the matriarch about what she learned from Natalia regarding Sonny's investment in Deception. Tracy, who has always opposed Sonny's involvement with the company, will be upset by this information.
The video then shows Commissioner Anna speaking with Detective Chase. Anna refers to security footage from the Metro Court Hotel, while Chase wants to know if it shows anything useful. The footage might reveal henchman Paul lurking outside Natalia's room. This evidence could link Natalia's death on July 1, 2025, to the mob boss.
The next scene shows a very angry Josslyn ranting before Vaughn. She tells her handler that Sonny Corinthos is to blame for bringing death wherever the mob boss goes. Joss likely remembers how Sonny's connection nearly killed Michael.
Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 30 to July 4, 2025)
At the same time, Marco is seen sitting at the hospital with Lucas. He expresses doubts about the preliminary findings of Natalia's death. If Lucas shares the information he received from Joss regarding Natalia visiting the church earlier, Marco might want to connect his mother's death directly to Sonny. They may even suspect Sonny killed her and staged the room to look like a suicide.
On the other hand, Sonny is shown telling Jason that he would accept it if Marco turns out to be collateral damage. Seeing Marco at Charlie's Pub, Sonny possibly assumes Sidwell's involvement in Kristina's disaster. While he is partly right, his revenge plan could involve putting Marco in danger. However, the mob boss does not care since Marco is Sidwell's son and attorney.
The General Hospital spoilers suggest Giovanni will also learn about recent mishaps in town. He may worry about his safety and reconsider his ties to the Port Charles mobster. He might share his concerns with Emma.
Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 2 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more
Catch the drama on General Hospital's upcoming episode as Sonny plots his revenge, and Natalia's death sparks some twists.