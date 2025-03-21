What role did Daniel Cosgrove play in Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

American actor Daniel Cosgrove played the role of Aiden Jennings on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The soap is set in the fictional city of Salem, with the plot revolving around the complex lives of the residents of the city. Days of Our Lives first aired in the year 1965. The daytime soap opera will mark its 60th year on broadcast this year.

Ad

The character of Aiden Jennings was introduced in the year 2014. Aiden was a short-lived character on the soap, leaving Salem the following year. However, the character came back in 2016, but again left the city the same year. Throughout his time on Days of Our Lives, Aiden has faced several obstacles in both his personal and professional life.

Aideen Jennings' storyline on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Aiden is a lawyer and district attorney by profession. He meets with Hope Brady, who he dislikes at first, but the two are forced to work together because of their kids Chase Jennings and Claira Brady. Over time, the two became close to each other and started dating.

Hope Bree, Meredith's best friend warns Hope that Aiden is a dangerous man as he was behind Meredith's murder. Hope does not completely trust Bree and starts investigating this by herself. After digging into the details, she finds out that it was actually Chase who had accidentally killed Meredith.

Ad

At one point, Aiden faces a bit of a debt, and in order to pay it off he takes on some dangerous clients, like Clyde Weston, and Stefano DiMera. During the period of him being their lawyer, he faces a lot of troubles to the point where he decides to break up with Hope. However, it is later found out that Stefano had paid off Aiden's debt to control his life.

Ad

Aiden decides to propose to Hope after some time. Initially, Hope's father William is not sure about Aiden, but he is determined to charm him, eventually winning him over. However, on their wedding night, Aiden tries to kill Hope, but she is saved by Bo Brady.

In a fight between Bo and Aiden, Aiden gets fatally shot. Later it is known that Aiden was replaced by his doppelganger, who had abducted the real Aiden.

Ad

Aiden finally decides to leave Salem and go to Oregon to reunite with his son Chase.

More about Daniel Cosgrove

Ad

Daniel Cosgrove is an American actor born on 6 December 1970, in New Haven, Connecticut. He is married to Marie Cosgrove, and together they have four children, Lily Cosgrove, Ruby Willow Cosgrove, Esme Rose Cosgrove, and Finnian Jack Cosgrove.

Apart from playing Aiden on Days of Our Lives the actor is known for his roles in TV series such as All My Children, Beverly Hills, 90210, Guiding Light, and As the World Turns. The actor will be making his debut on General Hospital on Friday, March 21, playing the new character Ezra Boyle.

Ad

Fans of the show can catch the latest episides of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback