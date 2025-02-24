What role does Delon De Metz play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful is an American daytime soap opera. It premiered on March 23, 1987. The show revolves around the dramatic events in the lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.

Delon de Metz plays the role of Zende Forrester Dominguez on the soap opera. He is an aspiring designer with Forrester Creations and a member of the acclaimed Forrester family.

Zende was initially introduced as a minor character on the show, simply referred to as "Orphan Zende." Delon took on the role of Zende in 2020, a fresh take on the character.

More about Delon De Metz’s role on The Bold and the Beautiful

Zende Forrester Dominguez is introduced as the son of Kristen and Tony Dominguez on the show. Zende was brought up on the outskirts of the main Forrester family drama. He returned to Los Angeles to pursue a fashion career at Forrester Creations.

His relationships, most notably with Nicole Avant and later with Paris Buckingham, were rife with love triangles and surprise betrayals. This created drama in Zende's life on the soap opera.

When Delon De Metz came into the picture, Zende was pictured as a rising designer, often competing with his siblings for attention and recognition within the Forrester family business.

His romantic life got more tangled as he pursued Paris while she was involved with Carter Walton. His effort and stubborn nature have made him one of the prime subjects on the soap opera.

Current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

In recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan disclosed a major bombshell. This specifically happened on the February 21, 2025, episode. He confessed to having an affair with his aunt, Poppy, when he was 18.

This revelation stunned his wife, Steffy, who was concerned about how it might damage their family on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Li visited her sister, Poppy, at the hospital to apologize for how she had treated her in the past. Li confessed her sins and pleaded for a chance to repair their friendship. It was an emotional conversation, and Li hoped they might mend their strained relationship.

Sheila Carter met Remy, a former employee at Il Giardino who was attempting to make a fresh start after incarceration. Under the fictitious name "Dario," Sheila offered Remy a job and assisted him in landing a position with Bill Spencer, who needed someone to mend a malfunctioning furnace. Unaware that "Dario" was actually Remy, Bill consented to recruit him.`

Remy was astonished to find Luna, the Forrester intern previously accused of a double homicide, at Bill Spencer's home. Remy knew there was a connection between Luna's background and the current predicament, which heightened the tension.

The unexpected encounter increased the level of confusion and haste, raising the stakes for everyone engaged in an already difficult situation.

These plots are still developing, with individuals dealing with challenging circumstances and secrets emerging. The Bold and the Beautiful is preparing for even more dramatic scenes in the upcoming episodes as tensions increase and relationships are put to the test.

Interested viewers can watch the new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

