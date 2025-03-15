What role did Elizabeth Hendrickson play in The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Elizabeth Hendrickson has played Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless since 2008, becoming a key part of the show’s storylines. The character, introduced in 1990, was previously portrayed by Darla and Sandra Gree, then Danielle Ryah in 1994.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television. The show first aired in the year 1973 and has completed its fifty years on air. The soap is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around powerful and influential families like the Abotts, Valentines, Newmans, and others.

Chloe Mitchell's storyline on The Young and the Restless

Chloe (originally Katherine) was the daughter of Esther Valentine and a man named Tiny, who worked as a Plumber. Esther named her daughter Katherine, after her boss, Katherine Chancellor. Young Kate was barely seen as a child as she was sent to boarding school at a young age.

During her time apart from Genoa city, the young girl renamed herself as Chloe Mitchell, without the consent of her mother. Katherine returned to Genoa as Chloe so that no one would suspect her as she was pregnant. She decided to drug Cane Ashby and make it look as if he was the father of the child.

Just when Cane was going to propose to Lily Winter, she shared the news of her being pregnant with his child. Cane decided to take responsibility and marries Chloe instead. However, their relationship took a turn when she saw Billy, Cane's half-brother. Billy started dating Lilly, and the four of them took a trip to their cabin.

During a retreat, Chloe went into labor and, with no hospital nearby, gave birth in a cabin with Cane, Lily, and Billy assisting. She nearly died from severe blood loss. At the hospital, Billy revealed he is the baby’s biological father but had hidden the truth. Despite his anger, Cane signed the birth certificate and named the baby Cordelia Katherine Valentine Ashby (Delia).

After learning the truth, Cane divorced Chloe and asked Lilly to marry her. However, Lilly also denied that Cane wanted to raise Delia. Later, Billy and Chloe teamed up to take over the custody of their daughter, and the two got married only to get custody. Later, it was known that Billy had been unfaithful, so the two also got divorced.

On The Young and the Restless, Delia tragically died in a hit-and-run at age seven. Chloe later discovered Adam Newman was responsible.

The two had gotten into a strong rivalry that included faking death, abduction, and whatnot. Chloe has been on a mission to destroy the person who took the life of her daughter, Delia. Her most recent appearance on The Young and the Restless was in 2021, where she helped Chelsea frame Adam for attempted murder.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network.

