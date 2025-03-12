What role does Emily O’Brien play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Emily O’Brien plays Gwen Rizczech and Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives. Yes, the British actor plays not one but two different characters on the show. In 2020, Emily was introduced as Gwen Rizczech, the long-lost daughter of Jack Deveraux. After concluding her role as Gwen, the actor jumped into the role of Theresa Donovan, the mother of Tate Black.

Ad

Emily Obrien introduced the character of Gwen in 2020. On the other hand, the character of Theresa Donavan was introduced in 1990, the role has been portrayed by six actors so far.

Initially portrayed by Hannah Taylor Simmons, then Emily and Alicia Pillatzke from 1991–92, then Caitlin Wachs in 1992, and Gabriella Massari in 1992. After that, the character went on break, and Jen Lilley reintroduced the character in 2013, and she played it until 2023. Recently, Emily O'Brien replaced her in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Emily O’Brien’s character on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Gwen Rizczech's storyline on Days of Our Lives

Gwen was introduced in 2020. She is the daughter of Jack Deveraux, who had no clue that he had another daughter. She was introduced as Clair's roommate in the mental hospital.

Gwen's storyline on that show has faced challenges, especially related to her father and her relationship with Abigail, her half-sister. Gwen's romantic relationships haven't been that easy as well. Her relationship with Xander caused some major drama on the soap.

Ad

Theresa Donavan's storyline on Days of Our Lives

Theresa's character was introduced in the year 1990, and since then, many actors have landed the role. In 2023, the role was taken over by Emily O'Brien after her portrayal of Gwen had come to an end. Theresa is the mother of Tate Black. The fans of show were shocked to see the return of Theresa Donavan.

However, some fans are upset to see her return, as Theresa is not a big fan of Tate and Holly's relationship, and especially with Tate having a baby with Sophia, it can lead to potential drama on the soap. Theresa is back from jail, she was serving her sentence, as she was behind the kidnapping of Victoria Horton-Cook and defrauding Alex Kiriakis and Xander.

Ad

More about Emily O’Brien.

Ad

Emily Roya O'Brien was born on May 28, 1985, in Bedfordshire, England, UK. Before starring on Days of Our Lives, the British actress portrayed Jana Hawkes Fisher on The Young and the Restless from 2006 to 2011. She has also starred in movies like Pernicious, Vampire Dad, The Bad Batch, and many more.

With the return of Theresa on Days of Our Lives, some fans are excited to see what's next for her. Currently, on the show, John is missing, and Marlena is on a hunt to find them. When Tate gets to know about John's disappearance, he confronts Brady and asks if he could be of any help in the situation.

Ad

Brady assures him that everything is under control and Marlena, along with Steve, is going to find his grandfather. Fans' jaws drop as they see Theresa making a return on the soap, asking if she can help.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback