Days of Our Lives weekly recap (March 3 to 7, 2025): John's missing, Rafe is back, and Stephanie is suspicious 

Days of Our Lives episodes, from March 3 to 7, were a whirlwind of emotions and dramatic revelations. The week started with Jada grappling with guilt over Rafe's mysterious behavior. Holly confided in Doug III about her feelings for Tate, while Johnny and Chanel faced challenges in their adoption journey.

Ad

The drama escalated as Xander and Philip's questionable hiring decisions at Titan led to internal chaos. Kristen found herself cornered by Ava and Belle, demanding answers for her actions. Simultaneously, Marlena and Steve embarked on a desperate search for the missing John, uncovering unsettling clues about his disappearance.

As the week concluded, Gabi took drastic measures to locate her brother, Rafe, confronting EJ at gunpoint. However, she was interrupted by JJ's timely revelation of Rafe's discovery. Meanwhile, Brady and Tate were stunned by Theresa's unexpected return, adding another layer of complexity to Salem's unfolding dramas.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from March 3 to 7, 2025

March 3, 2025: Confessions and guilt

Ad

The week on Days of Our Lives started with a shocking revelation about the identity of Rafe. The DNA tests returned, and Gabi realized Rafe had been replaced. She confronted EJ about the same. On the other hand, Doug revealed that he was a thief and that he had stolen something, and Holly comforted him. However, Tate witnessed this conversation, and this made him insecure.

March 4, 2025: Awkward encounters and power plays

Ad

While Xander and Phillip struggled to take charge of Titan Industries on Days of Our Lives, they kept their rivalry aside in the meeting with Mr. Shin. Alex met Joy and apologized for the way he broke up. She brushed it off and asked him not to think about it much.

Alex noticed that Joy was feeling unwell, to which she replied that she had been feeling this way for a while. Later, she rushed to the hospital as she suspected she might be pregnant. On the other hand, Leo was grateful to Chad for rehiring him.

Ad

March 5, 2025: Confrontations and troubling news

Ad

Marlena was upset as she missed John, and nobody knew about his whereabouts on Days of Our Lives. Marlena said to Brady that she had reached out to Shane, but he couldn't be tracked. Brady hugged her and gave her hope, assuring her everything would be all right.

Stephanie was upset after overhearing Sarah ordering a pregnancy test for Joy. She suspected that Alex must be the father, which could lead to uncertainty in their relationship.

Ad

March 6, 2025: Memories and misunderstandings

Alex got a job at Titan, but the catch was that Joy had to work together. This made Stephanie uncomfortable as she knew that Joy might be pregnant with Alex's child, which might lead to them getting closer.

Meanwhile, Gabi was trying to find her brother, the real Rafe, and she confronted EJ with a gun to tell her the truth about Rafe. Jada found Rafe. However, she suspected that he was Arnold, as Rafe had no memory of what had happened to him. But the forensic results confirmed that he is the real Rafe.

Ad

March 7, 2025: Search for truth

Ad

Tate and Holly got into an argument over Doug on Days of Our Lives. Meanwhile, Leo confronted Doug about his feelings for Holly, which he confirmed. Tate and Holly fought as Tate felt jealous of their closeness. Holly found out that there might be an issue related to the adoption of Sophie and Tate's unborn child.

Doug went to Leo to get an update on the buyer of the necklace and to make amends by getting it back. Leo confronted Doug about his feelings for Holly and asked him to be aware that Holly and Tate had been together for a long time.

Ad

Meanwhile, John was still missing, and Marlena decided to go to DC and ask for answers. Steve supported her decision and decided to go along with her.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback