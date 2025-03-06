Days of Our Lives spoilers: Alex's misunderstanding, Rafe's identity struggle, and Gabi's dangerous move

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, the fans were happy to see the return of the real Rafe. However, he has no memory of his captor or what happened to him in recent days. Meanwhile, Alex assumes something might be bothering Stephanie. Gabi, who is always in the center of a dangerous situation, is yet back again in the same circle.

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest-running daytime soap operas, which first aired on November 8, 1965. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, circling the major families, the Hortons, the Kirikakis, the DiMeras, and Brady.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers from Days of Our Lives.

What will happen on Days of Our Lives?

Alex's misunderstanding

Alex Kiriakis, played by Robert Scott Wilson, has started working in Titan Industries alongside Joy Wesley. Currently, Alex is with Stephanie, but when the couple was separated, he spent a few moments of passion with Joy. In the recent turn of events, Stephanie might have heard something that may cause a problem for their future together.

However, Alex might realize that Stephanie is unhappy because his working with Joy is troubling her or making her feel insecure. But will this misunderstanding affect his position at Titan Industries?

Rafe's identity struggle

As seen in the previous episodes, Rafe was abducted and replaced by his doppelganger, Arnold. Rafe has come back, but he has no memory of what happened to him. He was held captive by EJ Dimera. However, it looks like he is unable to recall the details of his kidnapping. EJ executed his plan with the help of his assistant, Rita.

Jada may be happy to see Rafe back safely, but what might shock her is his loss of memory. Jada is a respected member of the Salem PD. She was devastated when Gabi, Rafe's sister, told her the truth about Rafe.

Gabi's dangerous move

Gabi Hernandez, played by Camila Banus on Days of Our Lives, is Rafe's sister. She will get into an argument with EJ and confront him with a gun. However, EJ won't reveal the truth about Rafe. She will yet again prove that she is protective of her brother and will go to any length to find him. Gabi may reach out to JJ to seek his help in this situation.

Other developments

While Gabi, Jada, and Alex deal with their drama, the story of the other characters also takes a shocking twist. Sophie is pregnant with Tate's child. Meanwhile, Tate's girlfriend, Holly, has developed feelings for someone who is not him. When Tate reveals the truth about him becoming a father, Holly is shocked and does not believe him. This leads their relationship to a standstill, with her not trusting him.

However, it looks like she has also found someone, Doug Wikkiam III, to give her comfort at this moment. As shown in the recent episodes of the soap, it looks like something might be brewing, and it could be a possible love triangle between Doug, Holly, and Tate, or maybe a square with Sophie as she is carrying Tate's child.

The upcoming episodes are packed with drama and excitement. Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episode on Peacock Network.

