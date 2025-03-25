What role did Lisa Rinna play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Lisa Rinna made a name for herself on Days of Our Lives as the iconic Billie Reed. The actress debuted on the soap in 1992 and quickly became a fan favorite. Rinna, 61, portrayed the character on and off over the years, with her last main stint concluding in 2018. However, Rinna reprised the role in 2021 for the spin-off show Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Although the character of Billie Reed has been played by multiple actresses throughout the years, Rinna's portrayal remains the most memorable. While she may no longer be part of DOOL, her connection to the show remains strong. In a 2024 interview with Distractify, the actress admits she's more than willing to return as Billie, especially if it "felt right."

"Listen, I never say no, really, to anything. I'm always open to revisiting these characters that I love."

Who is Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives?

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/Days of Our Lives)

Lisa Rinna's character, Billie Reed, was first introduced on Days of Our Lives as a talented singer whose career was derailed by a cocaine addiction. Since her arrival in Salem, Billie has reinvented herself—founded the cosmetics line Countess Wilhelmina, enrolled in the police academy, joined the ISA, and even faked amnesia after a freak accident.

Perhaps one of her most notable storylines in Days of Our Lives is her romance with Bo Brady. Billie's life took a dramatic turn when she met the detective, who would later become the love of her life.

In January 1995, the couple attempted to marry, only for their wedding to be thwarted by a near-death experience involving a falling chandelier. Their second attempt was equally heartbreaking when they discovered that Bo's supposedly deceased wife, Hope Brady, is still alive, living as Gina Von Amberg due to memory loss.

Lisa Rinna played Billie Reed (Image via Getty)

Eventually, the couple got hitched, only to end up getting divorced after Bo realized he was still in love with Hope. Billie left Salem in September 1995, determined to move on. However, she returned a year later and got tangled with Bo again and became pregnant with his baby. While he's committed to being there for the baby, he made it clear that his heart only belongs to Hope.

Later, Bo and Hope reconciled, which caused Billie to give birth prematurely to a stillborn baby. She then faked a fall and pinned the blame on Hope, keeping Hope and Bo apart.

The truth about the miscarriage eventually came out, and Bo swore he would have nothing to do with Billie anymore. The rest, as they say, is history.

Rinna's TV stint goes beyond Days of Our Lives

Lisa Rinna left a mark not only on daytime television but on reality TV as well. The Days of Our Lives actress is also a household name on the hit Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna joined the cast of the show's fifth season in 2014. The actress announced her exit after eight seasons on the franchise.

Lisa Rinna on "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" season 7 (Image via Getty)

In February 2025, Rinna told E! News she has no regrets about doing the show for that long, but she's also not planning on returning anytime soon.

"I did eight years, eight great years. It was a great experience on many levels. I wouldn't change it for anything, [but] I think it was time once I decided to go."

RHOBH is the longest gig Rinna has done in her 35-year career. Though she’s no longer part of the show, she remains deeply grateful for the experience, which cemented her status in the industry.

