How long was Lisa Rinna on Days of Our Lives? Character and storyline explored 

Most people are familiar with Lisa Rinna from her time as a cast member of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she has been a regular cast member since 2014. But Rinna's acting career started long before she became well-known on reality TV; her most famous role was as Days of Our Lives' Billie Reed.

Rinna's character Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives had several dramatic storylines during her tenure there, such as her battles with drug addiction, her complex relationship with Bo Brady, and her quest to find her mother, who had been missing for a long time.

Billie Reed became a fan favorite on the show thanks to these storylines highlighting Rinna's acting range. Even though Rinna's popularity on reality TV has grown over the years, her nearly three-decade acting career still greatly benefits from her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives.

Lisa Rinna's portrayal of Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives

For almost three decades, Lisa Rinna has portrayed Billie Reed several times in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. In 1992, Rinna made her stage debut as Billie, a role she held until 1995. Actress Krista Allen was cast in the role, serving from 1996 to 1999.

Afterwards, Lisa Rinna briefly took on the role of Billie Reed again in 2002–2003, 2012–2013, and 2018. Rinna most recently returned to the show in 2021 for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a spin-off.

Fans have embraced Lisa Rinnaa's interpretation of Billie Reed, and even after several casting changes, the role has remained a favorite. Billie's portrayal by Lisa Rinna on Days of Our Lives has been a crucial part of the program for almost thirty years.

Billie Reed's storylines on Days of Our Lives

With a history of dramatic storylines that enthralled viewers, Billy Reed has been a central character. Billie was battling a cocaine addiction that was threatening to ruin her career as a professional singer when she moved to Salem in 1992.

Except for her brother Austin Reed, Billy thought her father had passed away and had never met her mother. Billie eventually turned her life around with the help of friends like Carrie Brady. The discovery that Billie's father, Curtis Reed, who was thought to be deceased, was alive and in charge of drugging and abusing her sexually was one of the main plot points of the show.

After this devastating discovery, a murder investigation was launched, with Billie being the main suspect until it was discovered that Stefano DiMera had killed Curtis in self-defense and had set Billie up. Billie's storyline's major theme is her turbulent romantic relationships. She and Bo Brady had a troubled love affair that included a brief marriage consummated as part of an undercover mission.

Furthermore, Billy has romantic relationships with characters such as Nicholas Alamain and Roman Brady. Billie has had many difficulties during her time on the show, including her battles with addiction, her search for her family, and her turbulent romantic life.

Watch Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on Peacock. Archived clips of her earlier runs may be found on YouTube.