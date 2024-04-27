Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 3

In the Days of Our Lives episode on Friday, April 26, the storyline revolved around Chanel and Johnny DiMera receiving wedding gifts. The episode also saw EJ offer Johnny a job at DiMera Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Nicole lands a reporter position at The Spectator. However, she is asked not to cover stories related to her husband. Furthermore, the episode saw Nicole and EJ discuss a potential exposé on Paulina Price, Salem's mayor.

Thereafter, the day saw Chanel show signs of extreme fatigue in the town square, which, in turn, concerned Paulina and Abe Carver. On the other hand, at The Spectator, Leo suggests hiring Eric as a backup photographer. Then, Eric confronts Sloan at the Salem Inn as he suspects her of an affair. So, when Sloan is confronted, she fabricates a story about helping Leo financially out of guilt.

So, what's next for these characters and ongoing developments? We have a sneak peek into the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 29 to May 3, 2024

A still of the characters from Days of Our Lives. (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Monday, April 29, 2024: A pre-nuptial predicament will keep you hooked

In Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, the drama in Salem will escalate as Maggie outsmarts Konstantin. She will do so by presenting him with a pre-nuptial agreement. This, in turn, will put Konstantin in a tough spot as he hadn't anticipated Maggie’s astuteness. Thereafter, Theresa will step in and try to help Konstantin navigate through the prenup challenge.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Mind control mayhem will keep you hooked

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Konstantin will take control over John’s mind. Fully under Konstantin’s influence, John is set on a path to carry out some undisclosed orders. The town of Salem is left to wonder what consequences will arise from this manipulation.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Monetary misfortunes will take center stage

A still of the characters in the vintage soap opera. (Image via Peacock)

In Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, financial troubles will take center stage as Eric and Sloan engage in a tense confrontation over their financial instability. Moreover, unlike typical domestic disputes over finances, their argument spirals out of control due to the underlying issue of money being used to pay off blackmailers.

Thursday, May 2, 2024: Close encounters of the awkward kind

A still of the characters from Days of Our Lives. (Image via Peacock)

In Thursday's episode of the vintage soap opera, Eric and Nicole will find themselves in an awkwardly comfortable situation. What starts as a possibly strained interaction gradually becomes too close for comfort, thereby hinting at potential complications in their relationship dynamics.

Friday, May 3, 2024: Confrontations and confessions will culminate the week

The week for Days of Our Lives culminates with Eric confronting Sloan, demanding to know if she is being blackmailed by Leo. Meanwhile, Leo shares a life-altering secret with EJ, promising to introduce another significant twist in Salem's narrative fabric.

All in all, fans can await a week rife with intriguing developments for Days of Our Lives.