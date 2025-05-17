What role does Mike Manning play on Beyond the Gates? Character details explored 

In the world of daytime television, the new show, CBS’s Beyond the Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025. The show explores themes of family, politics, and relationships that break free from traditional soap tropes.

Ad

At the heart of one of its major storylines is Mike Manning, who plays Bradley “Smitty” Smith—a character navigating the complexities of marriage, fatherhood, and rediscovery.

For longtime fans of Manning, his role in Beyond the Gates is both a new step and a natural progression. Notably, the actor previously starred as Charlie Dale on Days of Our Lives, and has also won an Emmy for The Bay.

As Smitty, Manning steps into the shoes of a man who has lived many lives. He was a well-known political reporter, a devoted stay-at-home dad, and now, someone slowly finding his way back to a career he once loved. All the while, he is trying to hold together a marriage with a congressman whose secrets are starting to surface.

Ad

Trending

Bradley “Smitty” Smith in Beyond the Gates

Ad

Smitty’s story is grounded in real-life complexities. He is the husband of Martin Richardson (played by Brandon Claybon), a man with high political ambitions and unresolved trauma that is putting a strain on their relationship.

For the past few years, Smitty stepped away from his ambitions to raise their teenage kids, Tyrell and Samantha, with patience, warmth, and humor. Now, with Tyrell facing cyberbullying and Martin emotionally distant, Smitty finds himself questioning how much of his own identity he has had to set aside.

Ad

He is not just the “supportive spouse” or the “token gay character.” He is a fully formed individual—flawed, loving, frustrated, funny, and human. As he starts to reenter the world of journalism, viewers see a man trying to reconcile the life he used to have with the one he has built with his family.

A character full of tension and tenderness

Ad

One of the biggest roles Smitty fills his shoes in is his fatherhood. Whether he is assisting his daughter at school or accompanying his son through the emotional gauntlet of bullying, Smitty is attentive and present.

His interactions with his children are honest, and intermingled with quiet strength and sometimes awkward candor

While Martin does keep his history of trauma metaphorically locked in the closet, Smitty nudges him gently, wanting to connect but having no idea how to pierce the walls. Their dynamic is complicated—there is love, but also frustration and longing and unresolved tension, too.

Ad

The show does not treat Smitty and Martin’s marriage as a subplot. Their love is central to the show and is portrayed with its complexities. Their relationship is not perfect. Viewers see the joy and affection, but also the silence, the disagreements, and the emotional blind spots, just like any real-life couple.

As Beyond the Gates continues to unfold, Smitty’s journey promises to be one of the show’s emotional anchors. In telling his story, the series explores themes of love, identity, and personal growth.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More